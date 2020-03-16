Local lawmakers said Monday they're confident that giving Gov. Brian Kemp broad emergency powers is the right move to deal with the rapidly escalating threat from the novel coronavirus.
The Georgia General Assembly spent the day hammering out a joint, bipartisan resolution ratifying Kemp's public health emergency declaration. It gives the governor executive authority to do things like limit the size of public gatherings -- a step the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending -- and restrict travel.
"This is a critical time," said Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome. "We have the opportunity to get ahead of this, and if everyone takes appropriate action we will stay ahead of it."
Legislators had "lengthy discussions" regarding the extent of the declaration, Rep. Eddie Lumsden noted.
The Armuchee Republican said the House initially wanted the document to expire in 30 days, but the Senate was concerned that -- if the situation worsened -- the General Assembly might not be able to muster a quorum to ratify an extension.
In the end, the April 13 date was removed but an accompanying letter calls for Kemp to convene a special session then to reassess the situation.
"This was a discussion about clearly understanding Legislative and Executive authority," Lumsden said.
Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, said that, while it doesn't limit the governor's emergency powers, it makes the lawmakers' intentions clear.
"There were some realities to be considered," she noted.
Dempsey said the action by Kemp and the General Assembly is unprecedented in the history of the state.
"But I feel strongly that, with the number of (COVID-19) cases ... we've taken the prudent and proactive steps necessary for the health of Georgians," she said.
Hufstetler said the governor has assembled a broad coalition of experts to deal with the pandemic -- and he's a member of the new primary care working group. The chairman of the Senate Finance Committee is an anesthetist at a local hospital and has been in the forefront of state healthcare initiatives for several years.
"The action today temporarily gives (Kemp) the ability to cut red tape and take immediate action with all available resources," Hufstetler said. "He has personally assured me he will not overreach and I am confident in his ability to manage this unprecedented health crisis in Georgia."
Kemp called up as many as 2,000 members of the Georgia National Guard during the weekend to work with local governments to ensure adequate supplies of medical equipment, food and shelter.
Later on Monday, he signed an executive order closing all public school in the state from Wednesday through March 31. Rome and Floyd County public schools have already closed voluntarily.
Unlike the political conflicts that typify the 40-day regular sessions, legislative leaders called for and got bipartisanship in ratifying Kemp's powers on Monday.
“Now is the time for us to speak with one voice and act with one heart,” Rep. Calvin Smyre, D-Columbus, the longest serving member of the state House of Representatives, told his colleagues from the House podium.