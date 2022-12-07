Graduates of GNTC’s Basic Law Enforcement Training class for 2022 are (from left, front row) Timothy Kittle, Shandi Hall, Monica Foster, Vanessa Fajardo, Lucas Dooley, Dawn Charles; (back row) Stuart Wishart, Jerec Roberts, Darlin Rendon Ponce, Jordon Millirons, Eric Menzies and Parker Lively.
A Rome police officer is one of 22 students who recently graduated from Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s Law Enforcement Academy Peace Officer's and Training Council's Instructor school.
PFC Joey Gravell and the other graduates are now qualified to be P.O.S.T. general instructors and teach most P.O.S.T. accredited classes.
Other graduates included Brandon Broome, Walker County Sheriff’s Office; Andrew Blesch, Walker County Sheriff’s Office; Hayley Atkins, Rockmart Police Department; Adriana Medina, Gordon County Sheriff’s Office; Cody Black, Gordon County Sheriff’s Office; Frank Golden, Rockmart Police Department; Jarod Powell, Gordon County Sheriff’s Office; Beth Gomez, GNTC Police Department; Caleb Bowman, Polk County Police Department; Daniel Nelson, Gordon County Sheriff’s Office; Kayla Franks, GNTC Police Department; Andy Cash, Walker County Sheriff’s Office; and Bruce Franks, GNTC Police Department.
Basic Law Enforcement graduation
Another group of locals recently graduated from GNTC's Basic Law Enforcement program, designed to train and prepare them for employment as entry-level Georgia law enforcement officers.
“Do your job. Do it well,” guest speaker Tom Bojo, retired dean of Academic Support Services at GNTC, told the graduates. “Always ask yourself if you did the right thing.”
He reminded the graduates of the dangers that are part of their new profession, to maintain their perspective when dealing with people in the community and to tell their families they love them every day.
Local graduates included Jerec Roberts, who is currently employed by the Floyd County Sheriff's Office and Stuart Wishart with the Floyd County Police Department. Dawn Charles is with the Gordon County Sheriff's Office while Parker Lively serves with the Calhoun Police Department. Lucas Dooley and Monica Foster are both with the Walker County Sheriff's Office and Eric Menzies is with Georgia Highlands College police.
Graduates recited their Oath of Honor at the conclusion of the ceremony, vowing “On my honor, I will never betray my badge, my integrity, my character or the public trust. I will always have the courage to hold myself and others accountable for our actions. I will always uphold the Constitution, my community and the agency I serve.”