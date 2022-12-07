Joey Gravell

PFC Joey Gravell recently completed Georgia Northwestern Technical College's P.O.S.T Instructor training. 

 Rome Police Department
POST graduation

Twenty-two students recently graduated from Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s Law Enforcement Academy P.O.S.T. Instructor school. 
Basic Law Enforcement Training graduates

Graduates of GNTC’s Basic Law Enforcement Training class for 2022 are (from left, front row) Timothy Kittle, Shandi Hall, Monica Foster, Vanessa Fajardo, Lucas Dooley, Dawn Charles; (back row) Stuart Wishart, Jerec Roberts, Darlin Rendon Ponce, Jordon Millirons, Eric Menzies and Parker Lively.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In