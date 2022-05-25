All local incumbents in contested state House, Senate and Floyd County Commission races fought off challengers in the Republican primary to win new terms.
While it may not be official until Election Day in November, there are no Democratic Party candidates in any of those races.
County Commission Post 4
Floyd County Commissioner Larry Maxey beat Ronnie Kilgo for the Post 4 spot by over 2,200 votes. This will be Maxey's third full term as a commissioner. He was elected 10 years ago after former commissioner Eddie Lumsden stepped down from office to run for state House.
"I look forward to serving the people of Floyd County and I hope we can make it a place for our children and grandchildren to live and prosper," Maxey said Wednesday.
For the next four years, Maxey said, he wants to focus on pushing special purpose local option sales tax projects, such as the agriculture center.
Kilgo primarily drew support from south Floyd County, in the Barkers, Vanns Valley, Chulio and Fosters Mill precincts. However, he won Chulio by only two votes. Similarly, Maxey beat Kilgo in the East Lindale precinct by only three votes.
Maxey's strongest wins were mostly in North Rome and Town Rome, nearing 70% in both precincts.
State House District 13
Incumbent State Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, won District 13 by a large margin, with 72.42% of the vote.
This will be Dempsey's ninth term serving District 13 after she took office in 2006.
"I'm so grateful for the voters of Rome and Floyd County to allow me to continue to work and help Georgia go in the right direction," Dempsey said.
Her strongest win was in Alto Park over in western Floyd County, with nearly 80% of voters favoring her. She also had several strong wins in precincts within the Rome city limits.
Challengers Brad Barnes and Luke Martin took around 10.7% and 17% of the total votes in the district respectively.
Martin's strongest turnouts were in south Floyd County, in the Chulio area and Town Rome, averaging around 20% of the vote. Barnes' strongest turnout was over in Glenwood in the Armuchee area, with 128 votes.
State House District 12
Incumbent state Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee, dominated Robert Watson in the election, gaining over 80% of the votes in both Floyd and Chattooga counties.
Lumsden has been serving as the district's representative for over 10 years now and is looking forward to the next term.
"I've been in public service my entire life and this is just a continuation of something I've always done and been about. I'm looking forward to doing the good work for the people I represent," he said.
Lumsden's strongest wins were in the Armuchee area, specifically Floyd Springs, whereas Watson's strongest wins were over in Chattooga, with almost 20% of the total vote.
State Senate District 52
Incumbent state Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, won all three counties in the primary, beating Bartow County-based candidates Jeff Lewis and Derek Keeney.
Hufstetler won all of the precincts in Floyd, Bartow and Gordon counties, sweeping all of Floyd and Gordon. However, Lewis got close in Bartow in a few areas.
The incumbent's strongest turnout came from Alto Park over in western Floyd County and the Riverside precinct in Celanese.
"It's always a lot of work, but I think we've had a lot of good things happen here and I hope to continue them," Hufstetler said.
Lewis was disqualified by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who deemed him ineligible under state law because he failed to report for 10 years more than $75,000 in leftover campaign funds from his time in the Georgia House of Representatives.
However, he won a stay from a Fulton County Superior Court judge and his votes were counted pending the result of his appeal.
In Floyd County, Lewis's largest turnout was in the Etowah precinct in eastern Floyd County off Ga. Loop 1. He got closest to Hufstetler in Bartow County, pooling almost 33% of the vote there.
Keeney had a similar turnout in Floyd and Bartow, but not quite as strong as Lewis. His largest turnout was also in Etowah, with 128 votes, and he pulled ahead of Lewis by three votes in Mt. Alto North.
Now that most of Bartow County falls in the district, Hufstetler said it'll be a bigger challenge but he's up for it and is looking forward to the next two years.
State Senate District 53
Colton Moore won the Republican primary for state Senate District 53, beating Steven M. Henry by a little under 1,000 votes.
In Floyd County, Moore won all the precincts in the district except for Town Rome, where Henry pulled ahead by 9 votes. The district just takes in a corner of the county: Armuchee and northern Floyd.
Moore won the vote in Dade and Walker counties. Catoosa County was the only county where Henry pulled ahead by almost 700 more votes.