A number of local elected officials will start new terms in January after running unopposed in Tuesday’s general election.
♦ Floyd County Commissioners Rhonda Wallace, Scotty Hancock and Larry Maxey were reelected to new 4-year terms. They are all Republicans.
Maxey and Wallace first took office after special elections in mid-2012, then won full terms in 2014. Hancock was first elected in 2014.
Wallace is in Post 1, one of two seats reserved for a resident of the city of Rome. Maxey — who staved off a challenge in the May primary — holds Post 4 and Hancock is in Post 5. Those are for residents outside of Rome, however, all posts are filled by a countywide vote.
♦ County Board of Education members Tony Daniel and Chip Hood, both Republicans, will be starting their third 4-year terms.
Daniel represents District 4, the Pepperell community, and Hood represents District 1, the Armuchee and Glenwood communities. They’re elected by all voters who live outside the city of Rome, which has a separate school system.
Georgia General Assembly members serve 2-year terms.
♦ State Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, bested two challengers in the May primary to take the seat in the general election. He was first elected in 2012, so he’ll be starting his sixth term.
His Senate District 52 covers just over 86% of the people in Floyd County, nearly 90% of Bartow County and close to 14% of Gordon County.
♦ Voters in Armuchee and northwest Floyd are in state Senate District 53, which also covers all of Chattooga, Dade, Walker and Catoosa counties.
Colton Moore of Trenton won the Republican primary to replace retiring Sen. Jeff Mullis of Chickamauga. There were no Democratic challengers so Moore will be sworn in to office in January.
♦ State Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, won the primary against two challengers to appear alone on Tuesday’s ballot. She’ll be starting her ninth two-year term.
About 60% of Floyd County voters are in her House District 13. It covers all of Rome, the Silver Creek community and points east.
♦ State Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee, also overcame a primary challenge and faced no Democratic opposition Tuesday. He was first elected in 2012.
His House District 12 covers all of Chattooga County and about 35% of Floyd County residents, in the Cave Spring and Lindale areas.
♦ State Rep. Matt Barton, R-Calhoun, was first elected in 2018, and the majority of his House District 5 is in Gordon County.
The district includes the Shannon area of Floyd County for the first time, following realignment of the legislative districts based on the 2020 census.
Local judges
Judges are the only nonpartisan candidates, and the May 24 election decided their races. The Floyd County judges up for election were unopposed and will start new four-year terms in January.
Rome Circuit Superior Court judges William F. “Billy” Sparks and Kay Ann Wetherington both began their first full terms in 2018. However, Sparks has been on the bench since his appointment in the fall of 2016, when Judge Walter Matthews retired.
Attorney Steven V. Bennett was the sole candidate to replace Floyd County Juvenile Court Judge Greg Price, who is retiring at the end of the year.
Price was appointed associate judge in the juvenile court in 2008 and succeeded Tim Pape as chief judge in 2012. He is the immediate past president of the Council of Juvenile Court Judges of Georgia.
Floyd County has the only elected juvenile court judge in the state. In other circuits, they’re appointed by the superior court judges.