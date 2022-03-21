Legislation creating a state licensing board for professionals practicing applied behavior analysis is set for a hearing Tuesday in the Senate Health and Human Services Committee.
State Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, is the sponsor of House Bill 412, which passed that chamber in February on a vote of 158 to 3. She's slated to present the bill at a 2 p.m. hearing.
Behavior analysts design and implement data-driven instructional and environmental therapies to help people with mental, social or learning problems. It's often used in working with children on the autism spectrum but has a wide application in education, healthcare and even government and business settings.
The board -- to be appointed by the governor -- would be made up of three certified behavior analysts on the doctoral level, a certified assistant behavioral analyst and a member of the public that has never had a material interest in the practice.
Lawmakers have just over two weeks to get their bills passed by the General Assembly, which is scheduled to close out on April 4. However, as of Tuesday there are only eight days remaining when floor votes can be taken.
Dempsey's HB 291 -- which would expand the types of private nursing schools where students could get state tuition equalization grants -- is awaiting a hearing in the Senate Higher Education Committee. She's also trying to get Senate hearings on a bill updating childhood lead exposure standards and one that would require hospitals to offer flu shots to patients 50 and older, down from age 65.
Two other Dempsey-sponsored bills did not make it out of the House by the Crossover Day deadline last week. One proposed a new way of addressing homelessness; the other would allow mental competency evaluations and treatment of people charged with misdemeanors to be done on an outpatient basis.
Floyd County's other House representatives are Republicans Eddie Lumsden of Armuchee and Matt Barton of Calhoun.
Barton represents a small piece of the county around Shannon under the new voting district map that went into effect this year. The district of Rep. Mitchell Scoggins, R-Rydal, was moved out of Floyd and is now wholly in Bartow County.
Lumsden, who chairs the House Insurance Committee, has two insurance industry housekeeping bills pending in the Senate.
Barton, who first took office in 2019, also has two bills in the Senate.
HB 1483 would allow an applicant seeking a masters in an accredited social work program to apply for licensing in their final semester. HB 1232 is a housekeeping measure clarifying that paper operating permits may be used instead of license plates under certain circumstances.
Scoggins also has two bills awaiting committee action in the Senate. One would revise the actuarial calculations used for probate court judge retirement pay. The other would transfer responsibility for appointing a child's temporary guardian from probate judges to juvenile court judges.
Several other Scoggins-backed bills did not make it through the House.
Since this is the final year of the General Assembly's two-year session, those bills are dead. Unless the provisions are somehow attached to a bill that has already passed a chamber, new bills would have to be filed next year to continue pressing the initiatives.