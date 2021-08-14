“Getting vaccinated is the only way we’re going to get this pandemic under control,” Floyd Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ken Jones said Friday.
Floyd County’s new infections have increased by 84% in the past two weeks and resulting hospitalizations have increased by 158% in the same time period.
The amount of people getting very sick and needing hospitalization has skyrocketed. At this point 88 people in Floyd County are hospitalized because of a COVID-19 infection, according to Floyd County Emergency Management Agency Friday report.
In Georgia’s healthcare coalition Region C, which includes several counties as well as Floyd and Polk County, 23.3% of all patients being treated are COVID-19 patients, according to the Georgia Geospatial Data Hub.
In that same region 94.5% of hospital beds are occupied, 85.7% of ICU beds are filled and 88% of emergency department beds are in use. Specialty medical facilities, like ones that have life saving measures for COVID-19 patients, have placed restrictions on who can be admitted because of availability limitations.
The ICU beds at Floyd hospitals are full of mostly COVID-19 patients and an overwhelming number of those patients aren’t vaccinated.
“That’s really what it is, a pandemic of the unvaccinated” Jones said. “There are hospitals in Georgia that are devastated right now.”
Locally, Floyd hospitals are treating patients in the Emergency Room because the hospital doesn’t have available beds.
“It’s making our ER smaller basically,” Jones said.
Add this influx of COVID-19 patients on top of a shortage of staff, he said, and it’s a tough situation to be in. The 20-bed mobile hospital unit loaned by the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and located on the FMC campus is full.
His advice, get vaccinated.
“Vaccines definitely help,” Dr. Jones said. They do not 100% protect you from getting COVID-19. The patients we’ve seen that are vaccinated generally had other health problems.”
School systems
Currently, both school systems aren’t requiring students to wear masks in class and aren’t taking many of the same precautions used during the past school year.
Neither school system is reporting the number of students in quarantine and the Floyd County School system isn’t requiring close contacts, as defined by the Department of Public Health, to quarantine.
Each school system also differs in how they report COVID-19 cases to the public.
The Rome City School system publishes a report on their website five times a week, with the weekend report published on Monday. Otherwise, there is a day delay in reporting cases. As of Friday, it shows that between August 6 and August 12 there have been a total of 16 new COVID-19 cases in the school system among students and staff.
There are six cases reported at Rome High School and four at West Central and two at East Central and West End each.
Floyd County Schools issued their first report on Friday showing 42 students and staff have contracted COVID-19 in the first week of school.
Of the schools reported there were six at Armuchee High School, five at Coosa High and Coosa Middle each five at Model High and four at Model Middle. Several of the elementary schools have reported three or more COVID-19 cases.
According to a Johns Hopkins University report published Friday, public health experts, state officials and healthcare providers are warning about a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations among children.
“Concern over the rising number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations among younger populations, and the potential for long-term impacts, is amplified by anecdotal evidence the Delta variant might cause more severe disease among children and that many are returning to in-person learning,” the Johns Hopkins report stated.
“These factors, and the fact that about 50 million children remain ineligible for vaccination, places even more importance on utilizing other risk reduction methods, including vaccination among those who are eligible, mask wearing and physical distancing.”
Additional dose authorization
On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration announced authorized an additional COVID-19 vaccination dose for immuno-compromised people.
“The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is now recommending that certain patients with weakened immune systems receive an additional dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine,” DPH spokesperson Nancy Nydam said. “The recommendation does not include J&J vaccine recipients at this time.”
While the number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Floyd County has slowly ticked up it remains low at 34% of the population.
The DPH is awaiting guidance from the Centers for Disease Control that defines the conditions for the third dose eligibility and is working to establish protocols for local health departments.
Until that process is established, she said, DPH will hold off on administering third doses, she said.