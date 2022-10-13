The Rome-Floyd Planning Department is seeking to get local input on the future of development in Floyd County as they being to draft a 5-year community plan.
The idea is to garner local input to guide a vision for the community that clearly identifies the infrastructure necessary to support future development.
This short term plan is essentially a starter for the overall plan for how Rome, Floyd County and Cave Spring want to grow and develop over the next 20 years. The intent is to have the plan guide where and how private development should be fostered and encouraged as well as the investment in public facilities and services and what the community can do to guide and support future growth.
The plan is meant to be an all-encompassing view, but it does have some daily applications, Rome City Manager Sammy Rich said.
"The Future Land Use Map is part of the plan, and that's used every day when the planning commission considers rezoning applications," he noted.
The Georgia Planning Act of 1989 directs that every local government in Georgia must develop and adopt a comprehensive long-range plan to maintain Qualified Local Government status.
The plan is a 20-year policy guide that assesses current conditions, projects future trends, develops strategies and goals and creates a work program to achieve these goals. By law, the plan must be updated every ten years.
"The plan is really one of the tools we have when we're discussing the rezoning of a property," said Rome-Floyd Planning Director Artagus Newell. "We're always looking to balance economic development with the desires of the community. The plan is a big part of that decision."
Rome, Floyd County and Cave Spring adopted their current plan in April 2018 and is updating the 5-year work plan for submission in 2023.
This shortened version of the overall plan is intended to guide growth and development in an organized, efficient, and sustainable manner for the next 5 years. To do so, the Rome-Floyd Planning Department looks to the future to anticipate trends and issues that could impact how growth and development occur.
"We're fortunate to have good relationships with the city and county, because it's quite a resource intensive undertaking," Cave Spring Mayor Rob Ware said.
A community input survey and SWOT Analysis (Strength, Weakness, Opportunity and Threats) are currently posted online and all citizens are encouraged to respond by Nov. 15. There will also be public participation events across the county for people to come learn about the plan and submit feedback.
All events will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the following dates and locations:
- Nov. 1 -- Rome Floyd ECO Center in Ridge Ferry Park
- Nov. 17 -- Thornton Center in North Floyd Park
- Nov. 10 -- Gilbreath Center in Lindale
- Nov. 15 -- Cave Spring City Hall (Fannin Hall)
After community input has been received, the planning department will hold a series of open house events in Jan. 2023 across the county to present the results of the community input survey as well as a draft plan.
Complete details on the Comprehensive Plan and the 5-year work plan is available on the city's RomeGa.us website.