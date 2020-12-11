Local governments, healthcare providers ask locals to pledge to mitigate COVID-19 spread

Rome and Floyd County leaders reached out Friday to urge locals to adhere to best practices for slowing or preventing the spread of COVID-19 as new cases continued to spike locally.
Another Floyd County resident died from the disease on Friday -- bringing the total to 7 deaths this week and 14 in December. The rampant spread of the virus continued Friday with 631 new infections reported in the past two weeks.
Looking at these numbers, and taking the advice of the local medical community, Rome City Commissioners unanimously voted to enact a mask mandate within the city limits. On Friday, the city also began a push -- called the Rome GA Safe pledge -- to encourage local businesses to participate in the measure.
"We encourage every business to take the pledge to keep health and safety top of mind for everyone and to communicate the importance of following safety protocols to reduce the spread of COVID-19," said Rome City Manager, Sammy Rich.
The Rome GA Safe measure has been backed by Georgia Department of Public Health, Floyd Medical Center, Harbin Clinic and Redmond Regional Medical Center.
The county government also announced support of the program.
“My fellow citizens, as the season has brought cooler weather and holidays, it is difficult to refrain from our traditional activities that bring us together with family and friends," Floyd County Commission Chair Scotty Hancock said. "Unfortunately, this also brings a rise in COVID-19 cases to our community. Our hospitals and healthcare heroes have worked tirelessly since March to keep us safe. They are becoming overburdened as hospitalizations rise. It is now the time for us to be their heroes."
Both governments are pleading for locals to follow public health guidelines: ear a mask, practice good hygiene and when possible stay at least six feet from others.
The city's ordinance requires face coverings in all public places and aligns with Gov. Brian Kemp's emergency order stipulating that employees at all restaurants, retail stores, salons, grocery stores and pharmacies wear a face covering at all times while having face to face interaction with the public.
Businesses can opt out of participation in the ordinance, another part of Kemp's order.
As with many other things, support for the measure was divided among political lines.
The local Republican Party has been vocally against the ordinance, even pledging to provide signs to local businesses that choose to opt out. Conversely, the Floyd County Democratic Party backed the city's mandate, calling for members to support the businesses who follow the measures.
However, on Friday the local GOP voiced support for the Rome GA Safe pledge.
"This should have been the city’s approach from the beginning," a Friday post read. "Highlight businesses you believe are helping instead of threatening to fine them."