The Oostanaula and Etowah rivers meet in Rome, Georgia, near the bridge seen here. Six years ago, Rome officials were forced to switch the city's water supply from the Oostanaula to the Etowah. The city is among 10 North Georgia communities where PFAS chemicals have been found in drinking water supplies at higher levels than the Environmental Protection Agency declares is safe. (Andy Miller/KHN/TNS)
The fight to recoup some of the funds incurred by Rome and Floyd County to clean up chemicals dumped into the Oostanaula River from upstream is working its way slowly through the courts.
It's not just a Rome problem; communities across the country are seeing the same issue as researchers are attempting to discover the long-term implications of the chemicals in a water supply.
The local issue, lawsuits contend, is contamination from primarily carpet manufacturers that released toxic perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS, into the river that provides Rome’s primary water supply.
The existence of the toxic chemicals led the Rome City Commission to approve a cumulative 9% water rate hike in late February. There will be an additional 9% rate hike for four years in a row, which will then decrease to 3% annually for a period of six years, ending in 2031.
That extra cost to customers is to pay for a $99.4 million reverse osmosis system to filter the harmful perfluorinated chemicals from Oostanaula River water.
The majority of the city’s water intakes are on the Oostanaula. Since Rome was notified of the existence of the elevated presence of the chemicals, it has switched over to draw water from the Etowah River.
The city water department is also using expensive temporary measures, such as granular activated carbon filters, to address the problem. Those measures have cost over $3 million.
However, a recent Environmental Protection Agency interim advisory may put more pressure on the city’s water department to step up the timeline on the reverse osmosis filtration system. The advisory essentially defines the acceptable amount of the chemical in the water as none.
Legal action brings the possibility of mitigating some of the cost of the reverse osmosis system, but a resolution is not likely any time soon.
Several lawsuits have been filed and are working their way through Georgia's and the federal court systems. Several of the smaller defendants in the federal and state cases have already settled.