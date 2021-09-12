Coordinators of three local fall festivals have all tentatively confirmed their events are still on for October, despite the rising COVID case numbers in the area.
Coosa Valley Fair will kick off the first of three big festivals and will run from Oct. 5 through Oct. 9.
Rome Exchange Club President John Fortune said they will follow guidance from Gov. Brian Kemp and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the festival, which draws thousands to the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds every year.
Fiddlin’ Fest was the only fall festival that wasn’t canceled in 2020 and it will go on again this year on Oct. 9 in Downtown Rome.
Downtown Development Authority Marketing and Events Coordinator Megan Treglown Otwell said if they make any different call on the event, they’ll do it as the date gets closer.
Chiaha Harvest Fair will be hosted at Coosa Valley Fairgrounds this year to allow for extra space and encourage social distancing. The fair will run from Oct. 23 through Oct. 24, and like the Coosa Valley Fair, will follow state guidelines.
However, Alton Holman Heritage Arts board members have canceled their annual Rolater Regatta this year “due to the rising number of number of deaths due to COVID-19.”
As of Friday, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 226 Floyd County residents have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began — and another 46 are listed as probable deaths from the disease.
Since September began, 22 residents have died, making this month the most deadly for the county since February, where 19 people died from the virus over 28 days.
Georgia DPH also reported 165 new confirmed positive cases in Floyd County on Friday. That brought the total to 1,839 new cases in the last two weeks.
The vaccination rate continues to plateau in the county, with just 42% of eligible residents receiving at least one dose.