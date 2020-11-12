Floyd County elections officials said they're proceeding with a planned recount for the Nov. 3 election, although they have not gotten any state guidance at this point.
The plan at this point is for the count to begin on Friday.
"We are still awaiting guidance from the Secretary of State’s office for the specifics of how the recount should proceed," Elections Board member Melanie Conrad wrote in a press release. "As a result, the plans on the county level are still in flux. We will update the public when more details emerge."
Conrad said they are working on assembling a team of veteran poll workers and election officials to process the recounting of votes.
They're also looking at counting ballots in a larger area, which would be more accessible to the public.
"The tentative location will be the Community Room in the Floyd County Administration Building," Conrad said. "Our goal is to make this as transparent and accessible to the public as possible. We are working on a plan to livestream the event. This will be done so that we can reduce crowding in the building and ensure a safe and calm working environment for our workers. We will start the recount as soon as possible."
Representatives from Floyd County's Democratic and Republican parties have indicated they would be interested in monitoring the recount -- which is a public process.
On Wednesday, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced they would audit the presidential race, although he said there is no evidence widespread problems with voting or the count in that race. Results have Democrat Joe Biden with a lead of over 14,000 votes over Republican President Donald Trump.
That audit is a new requirement passed by the Georgia legislature. The audit involves checking the accuracy of digitized results by checking a random sample of ballots by hand.
However, with the small number of votes separating the two presidential candidates will effectively result in a full hand recount, Raffensperger said.
The process must be completed by Nov. 20, which is the state certification deadline.
"While we have been given a very short deadline to complete this task, we will make all efforts to comply," Conrad said. "However, accuracy and security will take precedence over speed."
There were over 5 million votes case in the presidential race in Georgia and 38,588 ballots cast in Floyd County. Floyd County has already certified its results in the Nov. 3 election.