Local jury trials, arraignment hearings and other "non-essential" court proceedings are being suspended until at least April 13.
In an effort to limit the number of people going in and out of courthouses throughout the state, Georgia's Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold Melton issued a March 14 edict in the wake of Gov. Brian Kemp's recent Public Health State of Emergency declaration.
In Rome, Chief Superior Court Judge Bryant Durham said Monday he was in full agreement with Melton's order and decided to take it one step further by delaying all jury trials in his jurisdiction.
Melton's order gives local judges the discretion over whether to suspend all criminal trials during this 30-day period -- even if a jury already has been empaneled and the trial has commenced.
"It would be too difficult to practice social distancing and keep crowds down in the courthouse if trials were going on," Durham said. "If someone had been summoned before this declaration was made, they now won't need to come in during this period of time."
Melton's declaration states that the emergency is the continued transmission of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, throughout the state and the potential for infection
"To the extent feasible, courts should remain open to address essential functions, and in particular courts should give priority to matters necessary to protect health, safety, and liberty of individuals," it reads.
Exempt from the order are domestic violence protective orders, criminal search warrants, arrest warrants, juvenile delinquency detention hearings, mental health commitment hearings and bond reviews.
Even for those proceedings, Melton is encouraging the use of videoconferencing whenever possible to limit the risk of exposure to the virus.
On Tuesday morning, the judge and prosecutors in the courthouse met with defendants and their attorneys via a video conference. There were still some small kinks in the process, but many seemed to work themselves out.
"It's just the logistics that need to be worked out. Everything is still so fluid," Durham said.
Durham said civil matters will be handled on a case by case basis over the next 30 days.
"Depending on what the cases are, if the attorneys and the parties involved can come up with solutions that don't involve being in court, we'll sign off on them," he said. "There won't be any full-blown civil hearings."
Overall, Durham said he was glad Melton filed the declaration and that he and his colleagues will be prepared for the duration -- even if it's extended past mid-April.
"I always say if you have experts, use them," he said regarding the advice of scientists and medical professionals on the best ways to limit exposure to COVID-19. "It's like I tell people in my courtroom, if my car breaks down, I take it to a mechanic. I don't try to fix it myself. So if they are not a lawyer, they should take the advice of one. In this case, the health people are the ones with the expertise, so I will defer to them."
He added he has every confidence Rome, Floyd County and the state of Georgia will handle the situation the best it can during this crisis.
"Other than the world spinning the opposite way right now, I think we're in decent shape," he said with a chuckle. "It's just something we're all going to have to work with and I've already seen wonderful cooperation with everybody involved -- the local administrations, health authorities, the sheriff's department and all the courts."