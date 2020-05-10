It's not meant to be a trick question, but many filling out their 2020 U.S. census form struggle to answer: How many people were staying at your home on April 1?
The pandemic has fostered sudden, unexpected dislocation, making a typically easy question confusing for the newly displaced.
Some people living in coronavirus hot spots fled their homes or were hospitalized. Students living off-campus moved in with their parents once universities closed. Travelers got stuck far from home because of health concerns.
Census Bureau guidelines say a person should be counted where they usually live if they expect to go back there.
"If they are not sure whether they will return to their usual residence after the crisis ends, then they should be counted where they are staying on April 1, 2020," the agency said.
For college students living away from home, that means at school.
Students living in college housing before the pandemic mostly are being counted by their schools, but it's confusing for those living off campus who have moved back in with their parents. For graduating seniors, the uncertainty is compounded because they're not returning to campus. The bureau says they should still be counted at school.
Rome and Floyd County have several colleges and usually have thousands of students from all around the world staying in dormitories -- but the schools have closed for the pandemic.
City Commissioner Wendy Davis, a member of the local Complete Count Committee, said students should still be counted as part of the college population, since that’s where they live and sleep the majority of the year.
“Counting college students is complicated to begin with,” she noted. “Even though many of them quote their official residence as their parents’ house, they’re supposed to be counted where they’re in college.”
The census affects federal funding for schools, hospitals and infrastructure. It also affects government programs, such as Medicaid and Head Start.
Floyd County had a response rate of 56.5% as of Saturday, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That compares favorably with Georgia's rate of 54.6% but falls below the 58.5% response rate nationally.
The coronavirus displacement is especially worrisome in New York City, which has been the epicenter of the nation's coronavirus outbreak.
It's leading to low response rates in wealthy enclaves of the Upper East Side and midtown Manhattan where many residents have left for the Hamptons, Florida or elsewhere.
Some believe they need the census ID number that was mailed to them to fill out the form online, but that's not necessary, said Julie Menin, director of NYC Census 2020.
"It's a problem that we're having. People are under the misimpression that if for any reason they have left New York City during COVID, they still believe they need the paper form with a computer code," Menin said.
People who answer the questionnaire without an ID number are identified and counted by their address.
Jake Mershon, who just finished his sophomore year at Florida State University in Tallahassee, moved back in with his mother, her fiance and his sister in Atlanta after on-campus classes shut down in mid-March.
His mother included him on the census form for her household, and neither Mershon nor his three roommates filled out a questionnaire for their Tallahassee apartment.
"She was like, 'Of course, I'll count you here,'" Mershon said. "There's no way I will be counted in Tallahassee because of everything going on."
The pandemic has forced the Census Bureau to push back its deadline for finishing the 2020 count from the end of July to the end of October.
The bureau also is asking Congress for permission to delay deadlines next year for giving census data to the states so they can draw new voting maps. The 2020 census will determine how many congressional seats each state gets as well as how some $1.5 trillion in federal spending is doled out.
"It's hard to think of another census when there's been this disruption nationwide," said D'Vera Cohn, a census expert at the Pew Research Center. "Certainly, there have been hurricanes or other national disasters that have displaced people, but this particular set of circumstances seems to be unique, being nationwide."