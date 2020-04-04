Law enforcement and advocacy groups understand the potential increase of domestic violence cases that could happen amid the fight against COVID-19, but they are not seeing it on a local level right now.
Both the Hospitality House for Women and Harbor House Child Advocacy Center continue to provide their services during this time and say that while they have not seen more requests for their specific services in recent weeks they expect it sooner or later.
“We anticipate seeing an increase in call volume of domestic violence survivors, it just hasn’t started yet,” said Lynn Rousseau, executive director of Hospitality House. “The police officers that I have talked with have said they have responded to more domestic violence calls, but it hasn’t been on the scale that we expect it to be.”
The Hospitality House works with survivors of domestic violence, offering a shelter for some and legal advocacy for others. The nonprofit’s normal 27-bed facility has been reduced to 19 in order to keep people a safe distance from each other and avoid the risk of infection from COVID-19, but they are putting some families in hotels to provide them a safe space.
Gov. Brian Kemp said in a press conference Wednesday that his office has been told of a 15% increase in domestic violence cases at one Atlanta area hospital. Rousseau said she has seen reports that the increase is the same for the number of cases statewide as well.
The National Domestic Violence hotline website says that, while avoiding public spaces and working remotely helps reduced the spread of the new coronavirus, it also can present an unsafe environment for domestic abuse survivors who live with their abusers.
Rome Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett said while she didn’t have exact numbers of how many calls they’ve responded to, their officers continue to respond as normal to domestic violence calls when they come in.
“Everyone is growing a little restless. But (domestic violence) is something we deal with accordingly. We have to protect people regardless,” Burnett said.
The closure of public schools and the governor’s shelter in place order add to the difficulty of properly reporting child abuse cases according to Harbor House Executive Director Joe Costolnick.
The nonprofit’s primary focus is to work with its community partners in education and law enforcement to provide a safe place for children who have been abused to be evaluated and interviewed by authorities. It also helps streamline the collaboration between legal agencies and the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services.
“In my opinion, with the lack of mandated reporters seeing kids on day-to-day basis at schools or we’re going to see an immediate decrease in reports of child abuse,” Costolnick said, referring to people like guidance counselors and caregivers. “When children say things to mandated reporters, that’s what prompts our actions.”
He said he feels once things go back to normal and children return to school, all 50 child advocacy centers across the state, including their’s, will see a heavy influx of child abuse reports being made. He said it will probably be similar to what they see after schools go on break for an extended time, like summer vacation and winter holidays.
“We are there for our partners, but we do feel they are going to see a slow down in reports of abuse because of the fact that kids are going not going to be doing their normal activities,” Costolnick said. “We’re not learning about what’s going on in homes, and kids are under a tremendous amount of stress like everyone is right now.”
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Costolnick said while they can’t do some of their regular public awareness events they do intend to increase their social media campaign with education and awareness posts.
Tina Bartleson, executive director of The Exchange Club Family Resource Center, is also asking the public to get involved with marking Child Abuse Prevention Month, even though they will not be able to hold their annual placing of the pinwheels to commemorate the number of cases of child abuse or neglect in Georgia in the last year.
The resource center’s Facebook page will be posting messages of hope and support during the month, and also has a post showing how to make a pinwheel to display. It is also engaging in Blue Monday’s during April, where people can decorate their front doors or cars in blue, or where blue to promote child abuse prevention awareness.
Donations of both money and supplies can also be made to any of these organizations. Domestic abuse victims can call the Hospitality House 24-hour crisis line at 706-235-HOPE (4673).
Those in immediate danger should call 911.