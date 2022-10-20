A student tip led to finding a loaded firearm in the backpack of a student at Rome High School around mid-day Wednesday.
According to Rome Police Department Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett:
The student alerted a RHS school resource officer that another student had a gun. That student was then escorted to the office and a search found the loaded weapon in his backpack.
The gun had been stolen from a car in an incident in the past two weeks. The student, who is a juvenile, has not been identified but was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm on school property.
This is the third firearm found at the high school during the current school year. In August two students -- one 15-year-old and one 16-year-old -- were charged after bringing loaded pistols onto the campus. All three of the pistols had been stolen from vehicles in the area.
After the August incidents the Rome Board of Education approved a student new student search policy and mandatory bag checks upon entrance to the school. The school system also suffered several large fights in which over 20 students were arrested at the beginning of the school year.
The board also approved the purchase of a weapons detection system at both the high school and middle school.
RCS Superintendent Eric Holland, on Thursday, said the school system now has a shipping date of Oct. 28 and installation date of Nov. 3 for the Evolv weapons detection system.
The portable systems can be set up in a school but can be easily taken down and set up at athletic events. The total four-year cost — if the cost is paid up front — for the Evolv system is $375,506.25.
During an Aug. 13 called meeting, RCS Director of Safety and Security Jason Self said the Evolv system is used at Disney World and scans several thousand people each day.
The scanners will be placed in entrances and, once students are in class, the system will be moved to the front office to clear visitors to the school throughout the day.