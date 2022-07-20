The YMCA of Rome and Floyd County is hosting a free fitness program for cancer survivors in order to improve their quality of life.
According to Livestrong Coordinator Mary Ann Pawlowski, Rome is going into its fourth year of hosting their own version of the YMCA's national Livestrong program.
Livestrong is a 12-week class created with the intent to improve the cardiovascular health of cancer survivors and reduce cancer-related fatigue, she stated.
The program does this by giving a fitness assessment to match the participants to their appropriate level, and the activities are tiered by intensity to accommodate more people's individual needs, she added.
Additionally, the group will have three to four personal trainers, and they will also participate in classes such as yoga, aqua aerobics and Zumba -- along with multiple other options.
Pawlowski said she hopes providing a wide selection of fitness options will engage participants enough to want to continue their fitness journey even after the program ends.
The purpose "is to improve cardiovascular fitness, to improve muscular strength and flexibility," she stated.
Moreover, towards the end of the program, Pawlowski said the hard work starts to pay off.
"That is what really makes me happy," she reflected. "We have so many positive comments of 'I feel better.' Some people come to us in pretty good shape and others are still going through treatment. So anything we can do to help them improve their quality of life and help them feel better is really our goal."
Livestrong starts Aug. 15 at The Y at 810 E. Second Ave., and classes are available for adults over the age of 18. For more information, contact The YMCA at 706-232-2468 or email MPawlowski@YmcaRome.org.