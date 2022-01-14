While Rome will be getting some wintry weather this weekend, the chances of snow accumulation are very low.
The National Weather Service is forecasting Northeast Georgia to receive the most snow and ice over the weekened, while Rome and the rest of Northwest Georgia will be receiving a mixture of snow, rain and ice.
According to a meteorologist at the Peachtree City NWS office, the biggest concern for Rome will be slippery roads this weekend.
Local public works and street department workers won't be brining the streets until after the rain is gone and before the winter weather moves in.
On Saturday, there's a 30% chance of rain, mostly after 3 p.m. That percentage will increase to 90% Saturday night with a low of 35 degrees.
A mix of rain and snow showers is expected Sunday with a precipitation chance of 90%. The showers will continue into Sunday night with a low of 25 degrees.
Statewide, Georgia Department of Transportation crews began treating interstate and state highways Friday morning with brine solution in an area stretching from the northern counties south to the line running from Columbus to Augusta.
While the forecast remained uncertain as of Friday afternoon, winter precipitation was expected to begin falling on Sunday morning, with two to five inches of snow likely in Northeast Georgia and up to eight inches at the higher elevations.
The metro region was expected to get up to one inch of snow and ice through Sunday night, James Stallings, director of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, told reporters during a news conference Friday.
With winds of up to 35 miles an hour possible, Stallings said fallen trees could cause power outages.
GDOT recommends everyone to stay home if you can over the weekend in case of icy roads.