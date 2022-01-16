The former Roy's Little Garden in East Rome is preparing yet another start, under the name of Little Garden 101.
Dhaval Parmar is seeking a new beer and wine package sales license for the convenience store at 1901 Dean St. The Alcohol Control Commission is slated to consider the application Tuesday night.
It's been a fixture on the site for more than 80 years, but has changed hands frequently over the past decade. Most recently, the ACC had granted permits in July 2021 to Souleymane Kouate and plans were underway for renovations.
The store was founded by the late Roy Knowles as a combination grocery store and burger joint -- a fast food restaurant before the chains discovered Rome and a popular teen hangout. The Knowles family ran it for 70 years before selling it in 2010.
The ACC is scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. in City Hall, 601 Broad St.
Also on the agenda is a request from Cameron Cook for a new beer and wine pouring license at Kingfisher Art Co. at 7 E. Second Ave.
Kingfisher opened in late 2021 on the ground floor of the West Lofts building. The art gallery hosts a permanent collection of local and regional artists along with rotating featured exhibits. It also offers art classes, workshops and paint-and-sip parties, and is available to rent for special events.
The ACC is also expected to consider a proposal to extend the hours when Rome restaurants can serve wine.
Currently, wine is treated like liquor and cannot be served until 10 a.m. A proposed ordinance amendment would change that to the 6 a.m. start of beer pouring hours.
The issue was first raised late last year but deferred due to the holidays. Rome City Commissioner Randy Quick, the board's liason to the ACC, said some venues had asked about serving champagne and mimosas.
As a citizen board, the ACC makes recommendations to the elected city commission for potential action.