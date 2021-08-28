Ladies, get out your little black dresses.
The Rome-Floyd County Commission on Children and Youth is hosting its first ever Little Black Dress Impact event during the week of Monday, Aug. 30, through Friday, Sept. 3.
“We want to make poverty and trauma unfashionable,” said LaDonna Collins, Executive Director of RFCCCY.
The week-long awareness campaign asks participants to wear the same black dress for five consecutive days, without washing, to bring attention to the impact that limited resources have on those facing poverty.
“This initiative is such a great way to help us to be mindful and take a moment to experience a small part of what so many of our youth, unfortunately, experience in our community every day of their lives,” said Andrea Pitts, director of public relations at Redmond Regional.
“It will help us appreciate the need in our community and do more to help solve it.”
Awareness Kits will personally be delivered to businesses, organizations, or individuals that register online. The kits include buttons and stat sheets which include data on poverty and trauma in Rome and Floyd County.
“The Awareness Kits will serve as conversation starters,” Collins said.
The RFCCCY works to educate the public about Adverse Childhood Experience, a traumatic event that an individual faces before the age of 18, and poverty is on that list.
“Children and Youth who have these experiences face several obstacles that make it difficult for them to reach their full potential,” Collins said. “Awareness is one way to help eradicate the problem.”
The RFCCCY is also hosting a Conversation on Poverty and Trauma during the week-long event. It will be held downtown at Olea Olive Oils and Wine on Wednesday, Sept. 1, from 7-9 p.m.
Admission to the event is one new article of clothing, which will be donated to the Open Door Children’s Home in Rome. Attendees must wear masks.
The Open Door Children’s Home provides children and youth, birth to 18 years of age, with emergency and extended care in group homes.
“We have a lot of conversations about how trauma and poverty affects kids, and that’s usually where we want to break the cycle. I think this will be a great cause,” said Executive Director of Open Door, Tracie Ball.
Amber Cockrell, a Behavioral and Social Health Student at Georgia Highlands College, said this cause resonates with her on a personal level.
“During high school I lived on a very fixed income, so I understand how going without can affect a teenager’s confidence level,” she said.
Cockrell now serves as an intern for RFCCCY and is excited to me a part of the solution.
“We want these kids to know that there are people who are rooting for them and fighting for them,” she said.
Register to participate for The Little Black Dress Impact at www.littleblackdressimpactrome.eventbrite.com
For more information about Rome-Floyd County Commission on Children and Youth and on Open Door Children’s Home, visit www.opendoorhome.org and www.rfcccy.org