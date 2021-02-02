County Commission Chair Wright Bagby asked about efforts to address a couple of areas with what he termed "horrible" litter problems.
The two areas of main concern were in West Rome behind the West Towne Square shopping center and another on Dean Street near the old Roy's Little Garden.
"Are we holding these landowners responsible for this?" Bagby asked.
City Manager Sammy Rich said those areas did not get to be a problem overnight.
"In some cases we are dealing with property owners and tenants and we're always dealing with the homeless population," Rich said. "It's going to take a little time to get it cleaned up."
"I think it's time we started holding people responsible, when we can," Bagby said.
The Building Inspection Department report indicated that code enforcement personnel had issued more than 600 notices of violations during 2020 and actually wrote more than 100 citations to businesses and individuals.
Keep Rome and Floyd County Beautiful showed committee members a new mobile trailer that will carry equipment and supplies to clean-up and event sites.
The group has also added ten miles to the Adopt-a-Mile program just one month into 2021.
Monthly reports to city and county committees are frequently full of statistics and one that jumped out from the KRFB report is that Coordinator Emma Wells had collected 790 cigarette butts in January from new butt recycling containers placed throughout the downtown district.
"People are very interested in the recycling receptacles," Wells said. "We also have handy little pock ash trays and people have been calling me and emailing me wanting me to drop them by their business."
KRFB will hold Rome's annual Arbor Day celebration February 19 at 1 p.m. in Tolbert Park off Charlton Street.
The program has been honored with an Innovation Award from Keep America Beautiful for a series of videos that are sent out through social media weekly by Berry College Bonner Scholar student Ross Bryant.
"We were struggling to connect with students because we can't really get into schools right now," Wells said. "He animates them and they always highlight different things we are doing, sustainability and all kinds of different stuff."
Wells also told the panel she is in the process of developing a Drive It Home, Rome campaign to reduce littering with the assistance of local fast food franchises.
She has reached out to several local franchises in hopes of partnering to set up a table or tent and distribute free car trash bags to community members as they exit the drive through of the restaurants.
"We would be sure to be masked and gloved, and would aim to make the process go as quickly and contact free as possible in order to not hold up the flow of cars," Wells said.
Planning Department Director Art Newell said responses to a request for proposal for an update to the Unified Land Development Code will be opened February 19 at 3 p.m.
"It's a critical situation with the ULDC to get it right," Bagby said.