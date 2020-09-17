The Rome-Floyd Litter and Blight Task Force is looking at starting up a social media campaign to encourage community members to participate in litter clean ups around the area.
During their monthly meeting, task force members talked about spotlighting a community that is in major need of a clean-up. The social media campaign would be done through the members' personal Facebook pages, asking community members to come out to a scheduled clean-up.
Task Force Chair David Mathis said it could be similar to the county's mask-up campaign, which showcases influential members of the community talking about the importance of wearing a mask in public. County Commissioner Allison Watters pitched that they could do a similar video, but about litter and blight in the county.
The posts would also feature before and after pictures to show people just how bad the areas can get. Mathis said it would be a way of saying "Please don't let it get this way again, help us do that."
The campaign would also be a good way to promote Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful's Adopt-A-Mile program, said Amy Dawkins, assistant county clerk. The program allows local businesses, groups and organizations to "adopt" a mile stretch of road and keep it clean for about a year.
The task force is also looking into putting up signs around the county to remind people about littering fines. Mai Lee Payne passed around a few design ideas during the meeting, talking about the different places and areas the signs might be needed. Payne went onto say that if it's on a billboard, it might reach more people.
"I think having access to a billboard, you spread it out more," Payne said.
The task force has set up an electronic sign leading to the Walker Mountain Landfill, reminding people to place a tarp over their garbage in their truck beds. The sign will be in use for Free Tarp Day at the landfill this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.