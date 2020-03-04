The Rome-Floyd Litter and Blight Task Force is looking at a new way to get litter education into the local schools: a lovable dog.
Katheryn Walters, an environmental code enforcement officer with the Floyd County Police Department, pitched “The Litter Pup Initiative” to task force members at the Wednesday meeting.
The program would include a dog that would travel to different schools and appear at litter cleanup events to help create public interest in litter cleanup and be “a positive face” for the department and task force, Walters said.
The program would be geared towards preschool to third grade children.
Walters said she was inspired by the popular children’s television show “Paw Patrol” and the Litter Pup would be a direct playoff of the character “Rocky the Recycle Pup.”
In her presentation, she said they would adopt a “large, durable breed” to undergo a six-week group training class, similar to the K-9 training program FCPD uses. The dog would then complete four private lessons to become comfortable with groups of people.
Once the dog is trained, officers would use the dog to create a mutual talking ground with the children and get them interested in learning about litter cleanup.
Along with the education program, the Litter Pup would be used for community outreach and attend events sponsored by Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful.
Walters calculated that operating costs for the first year would be just a little over $2,500. The costs would include veterinary care, food, training, kennel and miscellaneous items.
“We’ve already reached out to several corporations for donations so the cost will go down,” she said.
After the startup year, the annual cost is projected to decrease to about $1,300.
Walters said the dog could be adopted from PAWS or another rescue. That led County Commissioner Allison Watters to suggest Gunner, the PAWS house dog.
“Everyone loves him, he’s great with children and he’s already trained,” Watters said.
Walters said she had considered Gunner, but wasn’t sure if he would be available enough, due to working part-time as a drug dog.
The committee has been looking for a litter and blight education program to implement in local schools, similar to the fire safety program that’s taught to fifth graders. Several members expressed interest in the initiative and said they believe it’s a great idea for a potential education program.