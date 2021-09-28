The Rome-Floyd Litter and Blight Task Force is considering a merger with Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful to continue their mission to decrease litter and blight around the county.
Floyd County Commission Vice Chair Allison Watters, who helped create the task force, said it was never meant to be long term. With the recent hiring of Hannah Bagley as KRFB director, task force members, including Watters and Chair David Mathis, said it seems to be a good time to merge.
"This was meant to be something to jump start the conversation, spread awareness and get more people engaged in something that we believe is a priority for our community," Watters said.
The task force is coming up on its second year after its creation in late 2019. Since it began, the committee has tackled several projects, including an environmental themed art competition, endorsing KRFB's Adopt-A-Mile program and working on litter prevention signs around the county.
The group met with Building Inspection Director James Martin and other department heads to talk about the enforcement and codes around the county.
"We're very proud of the progress we made and the direction we're heading," Watters said.
Watters said they're still deciding on what the board structure would look like under the KRFB umbrella, but she expects it to be something similar to the Rome Tree Board.
In the upcoming months, one of the group's top priorities will be educating children about litter and creating resources for teachers to use, according to Watters.
"I know Ben Winkelman already has curriculum they can use in the ECO Center, but we also want to offer it to teachers to use in the classroom so it goes along with what they're teaching," Watters said.
Watters described the potential program as something similar to Rome-Floyd Fire Department's fire safety course, which is taught in fifth grade in local public schools.
"We want the same response to litter education and recycling education," she said.
As the task force and Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful work on the merger, Watters said there's no firm date for their next public meeting.