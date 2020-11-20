The Rome Lions Club will be giving out over 1,000 United States Department of Agriculture Farmers to Families food boxes at State Mutual Stadium starting Saturday morning.
Lions Club member Roger LeMaster said they wanted to do the giveaway before Thanksgiving so that people in need can have food for the holiday.
This is the first food box giveaway the organization has put together in Rome and LeMaster said if it goes well, they plan to organize another giveaway before Christmas.
The boxes will contain a variety of groceries, including dairy products and meats. Each box will have about 45 pounds of food. LeMaster said they have also made sure local shelters and homes will receive food boxes.
The drive-thru giveaway will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at 755 Braves Boulevard and will go on throughout the day until all of the boxes are given out.
According to the USDA website, this is the fourth round of the national food giveaway program that's become about during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many other local organizations, such as the Exchange Club and the Floyd County Child Nutrition program, have organized other Farmers to Families food box giveaways.