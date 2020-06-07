Holden Robinson, a recent honor graduate at Cedartown High School, couldn't hide his excitement Saturday as he cut the ribbon to formally open the new train viewing station in Lindale.
Robinson is perhaps one of the the Rome area's leading train enthusiasts and said he didn't matter what kind of train it was, coal train, regular fright train or an Amtrak train, he loves them all.
Robinson said he's been interested in trains his entire life and was wearing a railroad scanner, his graduation gift, on his side so that he could listen to train traffic.
"It doesn't matter what's coming through, I'm going to enjoy it," Robinson said.
Floyd County Commissioner Wright Bagby said the opening of the train viewing platform represents a fresh new start for the revitalization of Lindale.
"This is one of the first new things that's happened in the mill area in a long time," Bagby said.
The viewing station will also serve as the trail head for a new trail that will lead from Lindale, along an abandoned Norfolk Southern rail line up to East Twelfth Street at the Floyd County Public Health Department office. There it will tie into the Silver Creek and Kingfisher Trails which lead into downtown Rome and ultimately all the way out to Berry College.
Bagby said the platform was the result of a community-wide public private partnerships and issued kudos from the platform to several of the key partners. Charles Brock, who is the grandson of the agent/operator liaison between the railroad and the Lindale Mill. Brock had the original sign on the old Lindale train station and donated it to serve as a template for the signs on the new viewing platform.
Joe Silva, the current owner of the old mill donated bricks that came from the mill to provide the base for the platform. Kevin Evans was also recognized for the work that Evans Construction did in building the viewing station. Tim Reynolds with Restoration Lindale was given a thumbs up for all the work done to landscape the area around the platform.
Johnny Heuther was pointed out for the ornamental iron work that surrounds the platform and keeps train enthusiasts from falling off.
Floyd County Prison Warden Mike Long and Floyd County Public Works Director Michael Skeen were also recognized for the work their crews did related to the project.
The platform off Maple Road sits on the main Norfolk Southern rail line between Atlanta and Chattanooga. It is equipped with a scanner that broadcasts radio traffic between dispatchers and the train crews.