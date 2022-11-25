Train platform opens

Restoration Lindale hopes to move the Lindale star to the train platform.

 Doug Walker, File
120219_RNT_Star6

In August it was decided to move the Lindale star from the iconic smokestacks of the community’s old mill due to safety and preservation concerns.
Lindale Christmas parade 2021

Santa Claus rides with Tim Reynolds in the vintage Pepperell fire engine during the 2021 Christmas in Lindale parade. The parade will be held in the evening this year.
