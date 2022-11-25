Preparations are continuing for this year’s Christmas in Lindale, meanwhile Restoration Lindale hopes to pin down a new permanent location for the Lindale Star.
The star has lit the night sky over Lindale since 1931. Its 90th year was celebrated in 2021.
In August it was decided to move the star from between the 127-year-old stacks at the old Lindale Mill due to safety concerns. The stacks haven’t had any extensive maintenance since 1986, so there was concern about falling brick. The 12-foot by 12-foot star weighs around 300 pounds. So, there was also concern about causing more damage to the stacks, which could last another 100 years, according to Tim Reynolds with Restoration Lindale.
“We are looking at the Lindale train platform as the new home for the star with a memorial plaza,” Reynolds said. “We hope to do a fundraising effort for the project by selling memorial bricks like with did with the bulbs for the star for so many years.”
The Lindale train platform already sees tourism from railroad enthusiasts and the addition of the star would be yet another attraction.
“It’s a beautiful area,” Reynolds said. “It’s also right on the trailhead.”
The 2022 Christmas in Lindale celebration is coming up on Saturday, Dec. 3.
The festival is from 1 until 5 p.m. on South First Street near the Gilbreath Recreation Center. It will feature arts and crafts, food vendors, and trackless train rides for the kids and adults.
The Lindale Christmas Parade, for the first time ever, will be in the evening.
The lineup begins at 5 p.m. at Pepperell Primary School with the procession getting underway at 5:30, making its way to the First Baptist Church.
Once again this year, the parade will feature a “toy cruise” where participants are asked to bring an unwrapped toy for a boy or a girl to drop off at the end of the route. The toys will go to children in need at Pepperell Primary and Pepperell Elementary schools. The “toy cruise” has been a part of the parade for the last four years.
The festival and parade are free.
Holiday trolley tour returns
Area residents can enjoy a ride on the Roman Rose trolley and learn stories of Lindale Christmas past during the annual Lindale Holiday Trolley Tour at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
One of the tour destinations will be Silver Creek Presbyterian Church, which was formed by the founders of the Lindale grist mill back in the 1800s. The tour will also go through the Jamestown area.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased through Restoration Lindale or the Georgia’s Rome gift shop.
Parking will be at the Lindale Train Platform.
Selfies with Santa
Kids can have their pictures made with Santa Claus at the train platform in Lindale during an event being called “Selfies with Santa.”
The free event will be from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9.
Hot chocolate will be served.