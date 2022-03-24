A 24-year-old Lindale man was sentenced to serve 30 years in prison after being convicted of sexually victimizing a young child over the span of four years.
Because Bradley Elijah Norris was convicted on aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy charges, he will have to serve that entire sentence. Once released he will serve a lifetime on probation.
"There's very few offenses worse than what you're accused of," Floyd County Superior Court Judge William "Billy" Sparks told Norris during the sentencing hearing on Thursday.
Norris proclaimed his innocence prior to sentencing, then shifting in an attempt to cast blame on the young victim in the case.
"I'm not a monster," he said. "I want to go home to my family. I'm not trying to hurt nobody or nothing, I don't have the heart to."
Prosecutors disagreed, stating that Norris sexually abused a child multiple times between 2015 and 2019 in at least two different locations.
"This was not a one time thing, this was something (the victim) endured for years," Rome Circuit Assistant District Attorney Elisabeth Giuliani said.
His attorney Brian McWhorter sought a lighter sentence for Norris, stating that his client was between the age of 15 and 19 when the crimes were committed. The attorney also pointed to the number of family members attending the sentencing, saying that Norris has significant family support.
His father Richard Norris said when he first heard about the accusations he was "shocked" and defended his son telling the judge "he's not that kind of person." He said his son is young and had not ever been in trouble.
But he then went on to attempt to point an accusing finger at the victim, who is still a minor, for not showing up to the sentencing.
Correcting him, Judge Sparks told the father that while a victim has a right to attend a sentencing, they're under no obligation to, especially a young minor.
While pronouncing the sentence the judge told Norris "you will not have any contact with the victim in this case, now or ever."