The success of a clean-up in Lindale and surrounding areas is credited to the residents and the love for their community.
The clean-up included a mass education campaign and free garbage collection to empower residents to improve their property.
"The overarching plan of the clean-up initiative is to improve Floyd County and the lives of our community partners; one neighborhood at a time," Floyd County Police Department Sgt. Chris Fincher said. "About 79 percent of homes identified as having a code violation were corrected. Some took a bit longer, but thanks to the diligent work of code enforcement officer Katy Walters, the clean-up campaign was a success."
Police now move to address derelict properties in Shannon using the same education model and action plan that includes police, animal control, prison, public works and Rome-Floyd Building Inspection.
Police identified 101 properties that needed work, including 17 that required significant improvement. Officer Walters made contact with residents and worked to educate them on the code and how to correct issues that would help them avoid a Magistrate citation. Because some clean ups require more work, the deadlines would sometimes change if the clean-up attempts were sincere.
Some residents were unable to transport garbage and debris so Floyd County drafted a plan to empower the community by offering free, one-time roadside pick-up; anyone who was still out of compliance after this free pick-up date was advised that they would be cited.
"Clean-up crews from the Floyd County Prison and Public Works coordinated a response plan and did a remarkable job completing the road side pick-ups in only one day," Fincher said.
Code enforcement issued four citations for violation of Floyd County ordinances as well as violations of building codes.
Animal Control impounded 54 animals, issued 20 citations and 120 warnings. Additionally, Animal Control helped owners find assistance with the spay-neuter of more than 20 animals.
Animal Control and the sheriff's office assisted 15 animal owners who were in violation of loose animals by constructing kennels with help from Lindale Ace Hardware.
At the end of 11 weeks code enforcement reports that 79 of 101 properties were corrected, 14 are still undergoing work and in four cases the police are still searching for the responsible party.