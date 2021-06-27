Lindale started the Fourth of July celebrations a week early this year with their annual Independence Day parade and celebration on Saturday.
"This was our first year here and we absolutely loved it," Dani Hammond said.
Hammond's kids, 7-year-old Norah Hammond and 5-year-old Eli Hammond, showed off the candy they collected from the parade and said their favorite part was the clowns on motorcycles riding around.
The two said they're also excited about the Fourth of July celebration next weekend, where they can eat hotdogs and watch fireworks. The Patriotic Party in the Park is set for Sunday in Ridge Ferry Park.
Pepperell Dragons Coach David Jones led the Lindale parade in the classic Pepperell Fire Engine as grand marshal. He was followed by vintage cars decked out in red, white and blue.
Volunteers from First Baptist Church of Lindale were handing out free watermelon, donated by the Piggly Wiggly.
Rhonda Culp and her husband rode in the parade with their grandchildren, 2-year-old Laramie Hughs and 1-year-old Case Siniard, on their laps.
"We had a great time! Everyone was so friendly and happy," Culp said. "I think everyone was just excited to be out and about."
Culp went on to say that her favorite thing about the Fourth of July is seeing everyone outside and having fun.
Attendees were able to enjoy popsicles from Frios and BBQ from Sharpestack BBQ as they perused arts and crafts booths and talked to neighbors.
It was the 7th annual Independence Day parade and festival hosted by the nonprofit Restoration Lindale Inc. Its president, Tim Reynolds, said the civic group said it broke a record with 42 vendors this year.
"These events takes months of planning and many many hours of time away from family and friends to plan, but in the end, seeing our community come together to celebrate something as special as our Great Nation is worth it ALL," Reynolds posted on the group's Facebook page.