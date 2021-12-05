featured Lindale, Cave Spring Christmas parades bring Christmas cheer to crowds By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Dec 5, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 8 Santa Claus rides with Tim Reynolds in the vintage Pepperell fire engine during the Christmas in Lindale parade Saturday. Olivia Morley Cave Spring Daycare makes their way down Alabama Street in the Polar Express Saturday evening during the Cave Spring Christmas parade. Olivia Morley The Pepperell High School cheerleaders and Victor E. Dragon were joined by the Grinch himself during the Christmas in Lindale parade Saturday afternoon. Olivia Morley Fairview Baptist Church members make their way down Park Avenue on a gingerbread themed float during the Christmas in Lindale parade Saturday afternoon. Olivia Morley Petite Miss Pepperell Harper Morgan waves to the crowd and throws out candy during the Christmas in Lindale parade Saturday. Olivia Morley Santa Claus greets Cave Spring residents toward the end of the Christmas parade Saturday evening. Olivia Morley The Pepperell High School marching band kicks off the Christmas in Lindale parade Saturday afternoon. Olivia Morley Cave Spring Elementary School students wave to the crowd during the Cave Spring Christmas Parade Saturday evening. Olivia Morley Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Santa Claus made pre-Christmas stops in Lindale and Cave Spring Saturday to make sure all residents were nice and not naughty.The Christmas in Lindale festival kicked off the yuletide events with an arts and crafts fair and Christmas parade.The Pepperell High School marching band led dozens of floats and decorated cars down Park Avenue.Some of the floats included a gingerbread house by Fairview Baptist Church, Pepperell Primary School, Second Chance Thrift Store and Bush Arbor Baptist Church.Sisters Grady Knight, 6, and Josie Knight, 3, said their favorite parts were the vintage cars and catching the candy thrown from floats.The girls and their friend Baylor Holloway, 5, also said they're hoping Santa Claus will bring them dollhouses, a skateboard and bike.The Lindale Christmas festivities ended with the annual lighting of the star at the old Lindale Mill.After the sun set and the Christmas lights came on, the Cave Spring Christmas Parade took to the streets.Despite the Southeastern Conference game taking place at the same time as the parade, the sidewalks were lined with families eager to catch a glimpse of Santa Claus and the rest of the floats.Among the participants were classes from Cave Spring Elementary School, Cave Spring Daycare Center, the Floyd County Republican Party and the Coosa High School marching band.Santa Claus could be spotted toward the end of the parade walking up to people and wishing them a Merry Christmas.Siblings Carter Reynolds, 7, and Jackson Reynolds, 5, described the parade as "really amazing."They agreed that seeing the old Cave Spring fire engine and the Coosa marching band were the best parts of the parade.Carter said she hopes Santa will bring her a cellphone, while Jackson hopes to get a toy Jeep he can drive himself. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now Police: Rome man intentionally caused wrecks over a four year period to defraud insurers A sad time in America Bartow man charged with murder, witnesses say he attacked a woman with a hammer Savoy sneak peek: Car lovers paradise soon to open in Cartersville Judge grants bond for man accused of intentionally causing wrecks to defraud insurers Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists