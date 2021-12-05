Santa Claus made pre-Christmas stops in Lindale and Cave Spring Saturday to make sure all residents were nice and not naughty.

The Christmas in Lindale festival kicked off the yuletide events with an arts and crafts fair and Christmas parade.

The Pepperell High School marching band led dozens of floats and decorated cars down Park Avenue.

Some of the floats included a gingerbread house by Fairview Baptist Church, Pepperell Primary School, Second Chance Thrift Store and Bush Arbor Baptist Church.

Sisters Grady Knight, 6, and Josie Knight, 3, said their favorite parts were the vintage cars and catching the candy thrown from floats.

The girls and their friend Baylor Holloway, 5, also said they're hoping Santa Claus will bring them dollhouses, a skateboard and bike.

The Lindale Christmas festivities ended with the annual lighting of the star at the old Lindale Mill.

After the sun set and the Christmas lights came on, the Cave Spring Christmas Parade took to the streets.

Despite the Southeastern Conference game taking place at the same time as the parade, the sidewalks were lined with families eager to catch a glimpse of Santa Claus and the rest of the floats.

Among the participants were classes from Cave Spring Elementary School, Cave Spring Daycare Center, the Floyd County Republican Party and the Coosa High School marching band.

Santa Claus could be spotted toward the end of the parade walking up to people and wishing them a Merry Christmas.

Siblings Carter Reynolds, 7, and Jackson Reynolds, 5, described the parade as "really amazing."

They agreed that seeing the old Cave Spring fire engine and the Coosa marching band were the best parts of the parade.

Carter said she hopes Santa will bring her a cellphone, while Jackson hopes to get a toy Jeep he can drive himself.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you