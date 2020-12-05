The weather forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and a high of 55, perfect for a day of Christmas parades in Lindale and Cave Spring today.
The Christmas in Lindale festival will kick off at 2 p.m., with the parade setting out from Pepperell Primary School at 3 p.m. and making its way down Dragon Drive to Park Avenue. It will end at First Baptist Church on Park Avenue.
The festival will end at 6 p.m. with the annual lighting of the Christmas Star between the smokestacks of the old Lindale Mill.
At the same time, Cave Spring will kick off its annual parade, starting at the traffic light on Padlock Mountain Road then turn right into Rolater Park.
Candy throwing is prohibited for the floats, but Santa Claus will walk the route of the parade and hand out prepackaged candy to the children watching the parade.
Cave Spring’s Small Town Christmas in the Country arts and crafts festival will also take place this weekend, on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. in Rolater Park.