The Floyd County Sheriff's Office was one of the first local agencies that immediately started taking action when the COVID-19 outbreak first hit the area.
"Operations have changed throughout the criminal justice system," FCSO Maj. Bob Sapp said.
As the jail administrator, Sapp oversees the day to day operations of the jail.
"We're basically like a big cruise ship up there. The difference between us and a cruise ship is we got a lot of people on board, but we let 30 to 40 people a day out of our jail and take in 30 to 40 people from 'the shore,'" Sapp said.
In mid-March, the law enforcement office put a three-tiered color-coded system into effect as a way to help prevent the spread of coronavirus among their staff and incarcerated populations.
Since the system was implemented, FCSO has been operating under Code Yellow, which is tightening their services to essential operations only.
Even under Code Green, which is business as usual, jail staff already took extra precautions regarding sanitation and cleaning. Sapp said that because illness and disease can spread so easily among incarcerated populations, they have upped their sanitation and cleaning processes.
"We've tripled the number of scrub downs we've been doing during the week ... We actually normally did not fog, but we are doing that now three times a week," Sapp said.
As another precaution, the sheriff's office shut down their visitation lobby and is only allowing virtual visitation through video chat. According to Sapp, the sheriff's office has had this virtual visitation system in place for some time, in case of an emergency situation.
"The same personnel that would've monitored those video visits from the sheriff's office are now monitoring those visits from home," Sapp said.
Attorneys from the Floyd County Public Defender's Office and other lawyers have been using the sheriff's office professional remote visitation system so that they can visit inmates from their own offices.
They also have certain rooms in the facility set up for legal visits between inmates and attorneys so they can have more privacy to talk.
The jail's daily inmate intake has dropped in the last few weeks as well. Sheriff's deputies are issuing more citations and have stopped serving nonviolent misdemeanor warrants.
While the jail usually does medical screenings when a person is brought in, they have begun asking more questions related to COVID-19 exposure. Sapp said they have already started setting up isolation areas for inmates exhibiting COVID-19-like symptoms.
FCSO staff have begun taking their temperatures when they enter the building and throughout the day to make sure they don't develop any fevers.
Under Code Red operations, which would go into effect if a staffer or an inmate tests positive for COVID-19, restrictions would be tightened and a section of the jail population would be quarantined to a single cell block.
Sapp said an area for the elderly inmate population is also being set up at this time in case the jail goes under Code Red -- and staff has also started slowly putting together a supply of personal protective equipment for themselves.
"We feel pretty good about operations right now and we're doing the best we can," he said.