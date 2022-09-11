The Rome City Commission has a relatively light agenda for Monday's meeting, but will present the Good Samaritan Award to six Rome High School students who ran to help a woman trapped in her car after a crash.
The caucus will include a United Way Tour and update at the new facility located at 1304 North Broad St. and will depart from City Hall by 4:15 p.m. then return to the Sam King Room afterwards.
Commissioners will start their 6:30 p.m. meeting at City Hall by presenting Good Samaritan Awards to six Rome High School football players who ran to free a woman trapped in her car after a crash outside the school on Aug. 12.
The commission will also present the key to the city to Brooke Temple and make proclamations honoring Constitution Day and Thank A Police Officer Day.
No items are slated for a vote, but several rezoning items are up on first reading -- including a proposed apartment complex on Gibbons Street and two properties off Stonebridge Drive.
A proposed apartment complex on Gibbons Street off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, which was rejected last year, was recommended for approval by the planning commission 5-1.
The property is currently zoned for High Density Traditional Residential, and developer Patrick Cash is requesting the zoning be changed to Urban Mixed Use.
The planning commission recommended denial of a developer’s request 4-2 to rezone two properties off Stonebridge Drive at Martha Berry Highway. The request is from Suburban Residential to Multifamily Residential use.
The project, a commercial and residential mix, proposes to build several commercial parcels suitable for retail and a convenience store, as well as 258 townhome-style residential units.
Planning commission members said the denial was based on the scope of the project, which would increase the number of units built per acre to 12 or more, instead of a five to nine maximum.