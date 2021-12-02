A t-shirt worn by the grandfather of a child murdered in 2018 read "God's army has gotten stronger since he recruited Tank."
One April 13, 2018, 2-year-old Adrian “Tank” Mitchell Jr. was admitted unresponsive to the hospital. He had been brutally beaten by his mother's boyfriend while she worked the night shift.
It hadn't been the first time he was hurt. Six months before, in October 2017, his leg had been broken and there had been signs of abuse. There hadn't been an arrest in that incident, but doctors who worked to save Tank's life in 2018 said they could see signs of pervasive abuse.
A series of medical examiners testified during the trial that the little boy suffered brain injuries and a fractured skull along with multiple internal injuries, including a lacerated liver.
The child's mother, Sydney Dean, originally attempted to protect her boyfriend, Hassan Rashad. Police arrested Rashad, who was the only person with Tank that night, and when the toddler died, Rashad was charged with murder. He was convicted of malice murder in November.
On Thursday, standing before the man who killed his grandson, Darryl Dean was overcome with emotion.
"You made God's army stronger...he's got Tank now," he turned and said to Rashad.
He asked Floyd County Superior Court Judge William "Billy" Sparks to sentence Rashad to the maximum amount allowed by law. Saying that his daughter, who watched via videoconference from jail, and his grandson made up two of the four chambers of his heart.
Rashad took that away, he said.
His daughter, Sydney Dean, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 30 years to serve eight in prison.
Rashad declined to speak at his sentencing and only reacted to acknowledge that he understood the proceedings.
"This is one of the most egregious cases I've ever prosecuted," Rome Circuit Assistant District Attorney Emily Johnson said. "As Tank lay dying in the hospital...the defendant was actually looking up pornography on his phone."
Prosecutors filed a notice to sentence Rashad under a Georgia law that requires a judge to sentence a person who has had three prior felony convictions to the maximum serve time required by law without the option of parole.
Johnson read a list of felony convictions dating back to 2009 including forgery, obstruction and aggravated assault. Then the prosecutor pointed out that Rashad had only been released from prison in May 2017, five months before he is suspected of breaking the child's leg.
In this case, that means the only sentence Judge Sparks could have given Rashad was life without parole, which he did.
"It was a difficult trial for everyone to sit through to be honest," Judge Sparks said. "It's hard to accept that another human being could have caused this kind of harm to a child."