On July 3, 1991 a recent Berry College graduate was driving to visit a friend in Vidalia when someone pulled alongside her station wagon and shot her at close range with a shotgun.
The murder of Kirsten Davis has remained unsolved and in the 30 years that have passed, her family has tried to keep the investigation going.
“There’s somebody who killed my sister who is still walking around,” her twin brother Tim Davis said. “It’s kind of hard to wrap my head around.”
This time of year, for the past 30 years, Tim’s tried to boost his mom’s spirits. A co-worker suggested an idea from a film he’d seen “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” where a family purchased space on billboards to find justice for a murdered loved one.
This year, Tim decided space on the digital billboard on Turner McCall Boulevard with one simple message “Kirsten Louise Davis, 30 years later her murder is still unsolved.”
“It’s difficult,” Tim said this week while working on a church garden project in Chicago. “How does a girl who just graduated from college and is minding her own business get shot?”
‘Senseless’
Back in 1991, first investigators called the incident a random shooting that occurred on Ga. 297, a rural county road in Emanuel County around five miles north of Vidalia.
But the case took a twist when the couple who said they found Kirsten’s body in an overturned 1985 Subaru station wagon were arrested for robbing and murdering a man less than two months later.
Michael Tracy Wilkes told authorities that he and his wife Karen Kersey thought they’d come up on the scene of a wreck. They said they’d found her and Kersey left to notify the Vidalia Police Department while Wilkes stayed at the scene.
Then on Aug. 23, 1991, the same couple was arrested and charged with robbing and murdering 69-year-old Moril V. Hudson in neighboring Treutlen County. Hudson had been shot three times in the head with a .25 caliber pistol.
Tracy Wilkes was arrested in Emanuel County and Kersey was arrested at the couple’s trailer in Jasper, Alabama. A Sept. 1, 1991 Associated Press story said the pistol police say was used to kill Hudson was also found in that trailer.
Even in the beginning of the investigation into Kirsten’s murder, investigators have felt that the shooting was senseless.
One of the first Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents to take the case, Glynn Meeks, told the Rome News-Tribune in 1992: “I don’t think there was any motive. There’s no doubt about it, it was a cold-blooded crime.”
At that time Toombs County Sheriff Charles Durst said they’d interviewed numerous people in the case but no leads panned out. Wilkes and Kersey were still suspects at that time, he said, but then said they’d then denied being involved in the killing and passed a polygraph “with flying colors.”
Keeping the investigation alive
On the GBI website there’s a section titled “unsolved homicides” and Kirsten’s is one of many across the state listed on that page.
Many hands have touched the case in the past 30 years. At one point in 2013 a group of students at Bauder College in Atlanta conducted a series of interviews and test in the case to see if they could come up with any new angles.
Since that time life has continued for the two named suspects in the case.
Michael Wilkes was granted parole in December 2019 after serving over 27 years in prison for the murder of Moril Hudson. Kersey pleaded guilty to robbery in that case and was sentenced to 20 years to serve 14 in prison in 1992.
Since her release on parole in 1996, Kersey has been married and separated several times. She recently moved back from Tennessee to Emanuel County.
Neither Wilkes nor Kersey has ever been charged with a crime in relation to Kirsten’s death.
Despite the time passing there’s still hope of a break, GBI Special Agent in Charge Lindsey Wilkes said, but with improvements in investigative practices and technology, there’s still hope.
“This is a case I would very much like to see an arrest made in before I retire,” she said.
She said Wilkes, who is distantly related to her husband, and Kersey are still considered suspects.
“We have been unable to rule them out,” SAC Lindsey Wilkes said. “”But we’ve never been able to gather enough evidence to establish probable cause.”
They’ve interviewed people concerning the case within the past year, she said, but so far have made no headway.
“We hope for a piece of information to come along that will help piece it together,” she said.
Hope
Tim Davis said he still hopes for the best.
He said he wishes he could see who his twin sister would be today. She’d come to Rome from Boulder, Colorado on a Chick-fil-A scholarship to Berry College and planned to become a teacher.
In her short time here, Kirsten’s personality made a mark. While in college, she’d had the idea of installing a flagpole by the Mountain Campus’ dining hall, where students could pledge to the flag and have prayers.
When news of her death reached the college, Chick-fil-A executives asked about doing something in her honor. That led to a flagpole which stands beside Hill Dining Hall. At its base, embedded in the brickwork, is a white granite plaque that bears the words: “In honor and memory of Kirsten L. Davis.”
It’s not the only evidence of her life in a town she’d come to love.
As the sunlight wanes on Oaknoll Memorial Gardens just outside of Rome, shadows stretch across Kirsten’s grave.
Her mother, Barbara Davis, in a 2013 interview, said that Kirsten told her she’d climb the hill with her friends loved to watch the sunset there. Later she learned the spot picked for her daughter’s grave was where she’d watch the sun dip beneath the horizon.