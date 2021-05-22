Sara Hightower Regional Library System has recently expanded its hours again and is now open Monday through Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
They’re still offering curbside service on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon and will be open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. All facilities are closed Friday and Sunday.
As other businesses and county facilities begin opening back up to the public, the Rome-Floyd library is getting back to planning summer events for its visitors, including a special event with the Rome-Floyd ECO Center.
It will also be going back to in-person story times on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. at all branches.
The library system will be kicking off their summer reading program on June 1 with a special outdoor event at the Rome-Floyd Library from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parents and guardians can register their kids and download the app to track their child’s reading. At the same time, kids can enjoy a scavenger hunt and other activities.
“This year’s theme is Tales and Tails so we have a lot of fun stories about animals on the list,” Branch Services and Outreach Manager Amelia Blackmon said. “A lot of our branches are decorating and doing different themes, like jungle, oceans and barnyard.”
To sign up for the summer reading program, you can go on the library’s website and click on reading programs.
Blackmon is also excited about the library’s new Wi-Fi hotspots available for patrons to check out.
The library system was recently awarded a $5,300 grant for tech innovation titled “Hotspot Checkouts” from the Libraries without Walls Grant Initiative.
Hotspots are portable WiFi routers that can be checked out at the library and taken anywhere to set up internet connection to any device.
“It’s a great thing for our patrons who might not have internet in their homes,” Blackmon said.