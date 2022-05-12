An administrative law judge is recommending Jeff Lewis be disqualified from running for the state Senate District 52 seat in the May 24 Republican primary election.
At issue are nearly 10 years worth of campaign finance disclosures Lewis failed to file from his time in the state House, plus a new law saying a candidate is not eligible unless they are up to date.
"The stipulated facts and testimony at the hearing establish that Lewis had not made the requisite filings as of the date of his qualification filing nor had he cured such delinquency by the time of the hearing in this matter and the closing of the record in this matter," Judge Charles Beaudrot wrote in a decision released Thursday afternoon.
"By the express language of the statute, Lewis was not, therefore “eligible to qualify to seek election” when he qualified to run for State Senator District 52," it reads.
The recommendation now goes to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who will make a ruling. Raffensperger's decision can be appealed to Fulton County Superior Court and Lewis' attorney indicated it's likely, during a hearing Thursday morning.
The former lawmaker from Bartow County is challenging incumbent Chuck Hufstetler for the seat, which represents most of Bartow and Floyd and a small piece of Gordon County. Bartow County Board of Education Chair Derek Keeney also is running.
There are no Democrats running, so the winner of the GOP primary will be unopposed in November.