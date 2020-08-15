More than 23% of Floyd County voters used mail-in ballots for Tuesday’s runoff election, but supporters of Congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene were less likely by far.
Greene won the nomination in the 12-county congressional race but Dr. John Cowan pulled the most votes in Floyd County.
However, the 11,785 votes cast in that race fell 42 short of the 11,827 votes in the sheriff’s race — according to incomplete results sent to the SOS as of noon Friday. In the more popular contest, Dave Roberson won the nod over Tom Caldwell.
The Elections Board is set to meet Tuesday at noon, in part to finalize results of the Republican primary runoffs for sheriff and the 14th Congressional District nominee. The board has until Aug. 21 to get certified totals to the Georgia Secretary of State but expects to sign off Tuesday.
County precinct by precinct totals available locally are more accurate than the SOS tabulation — with just over 400 additional votes counted — and some provisional ballots were still outstanding Friday. However, the state’s website provides a general snapshot of how Floyd County voters chose to submit their ballots.
Overall, 23.41% of the runoff voters mailed in their ballots and another 28.19% voted early. On election day, the remaining 48.40% turned out.
In Greene’s case, 53.37% of her supporters went to their precincts on Tuesday to weigh in and just 19.58% voted by mail. By contrast, 48.88% of Cowan’s votes came on election day and 26.26% by mail.
Four of the 2,769 ballots mailed to the elections office didn’t express a preference in the 14th District runoff. Twenty-three of the 3,334 early voters didn’t care and 15 of the 5,724 election-day voters left that contest blank.
While the congressional runoff determined the nominee to face Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal in November, there is no other candidate in the sheriff’s race and Dave Roberson’s name will appear alone in the general election.
Roberson’s voters — along with Caldwell’s and Cowan’s — favored options that avoided a potential election day crush. He received 49.81% of his votes on Tuesday, 20.31% by mail and 29.88% during the two-week early voting period.
Caldwell got 45.91% of his votes on election day, 28.89% by mail and 25.20% during the walk-in early voting period.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has said he will launch an online absentee ballot request form portal for the Nov. 3 general election in response to “the dramatic increase in absentee ballots seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Locally, election day problems at the precincts led to a court order extending the polling deadline to 9 p.m. from 7 p.m. Votes cast during that period hadn’t been added to the SOS totals as of Friday afternoon but Chief Elections Clerk Robert Brady said there weren’t enough to affect the spread.
The “hiccups and burps” in the process, as Brady termed them, are expected to be a subject of discussion at the Election Board’s called meeting Tuesday, set for noon on the second floor of the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. The meeting is open to the public.
The three-member citizen board also is slated to talk about space needs for the Nov. 3 general election and go into a closed session to discuss personnel.