Action on the proposed 1,018-home Pleasant Valley Preserve subdivision is among the lengthy list of land use decisions the Rome City Commission is expected to make Monday.
See the complete agenda here: http://rome-ga.granicus.com/GeneratedAgendaViewer.php?event_id=4253d990-bd21-4d43-b85a-a151fe33f645
The board has six public hearings scheduled for zoning applications slated for its meeting set to start at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 601 Broad St. Commissioners hold their premeeting caucus at 5 p.m. and both sessions are public.
Public hearings also are scheduled for two proposed ordinances.
One would require that new commercial construction have Knox Boxes — a system that allows firefighters electronic access to the property in case of an after-hours emergency. The other would address the Oct. 30 end of a trial period for open container alcohol downtown. A prepared ordinance would extend the trial period through Dec. 31; another would make it permanent.
Commissioners also have a proposal on their agenda to change the citywide curfew for minors to 10 p.m. from 11 p.m. However, the change has been tabled since Sept. 13 and a consensus among the board remains in doubt.
The Pleasant Valley Preserve project goes to the Commission with no solid recommendation from the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission, whose members were split on annexation in a 4-4 vote.
The new subdivision would cover 264 undeveloped acres off Pleasant Valley Road — roughly bounded by Hampton Boulevard, Tom Bing Road and Boyd Valley Road. The plans have sparked concerted opposition from residents in the area, as well as some support for new housing.
Most of the assembled properties are already zoned for the development. What’s before the City Commissioners is the annexation of some 70 acres at 572 and 431 Pleasant Valley Road. The planning commission voted 5-3 to back a rezoning for suburban residential development if the annexation is approved.
A traffic study submitted Friday will be part of the presentation toCity Commissioners as well as some new stipulations offered by the developer JTG Holdings.
Another major decision will be on a proposed makeover in a corridor of the city that’s long sparked complaints about seedy hotels and drug activity.
“The Point” would cover nine parcels from the point of Martha Berry Boulevard and North Fifth Avenue down to West 11th Street. Developers are seeking Urban Mixed Use zoning to build a complex of housing, offices and retail shops.