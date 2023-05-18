One of the biggest barriers that veterans service agencies have to overcome is that many veterans are selfless -- they don't feel that they need or deserve help, because they know veterans who have far greater needs than them.
"All veterans should apply for all the benefits they can." United Military Care's President Kim Scofi says. "The government knows the exact cost of every piece of equipment they have, but they can never calculate what it truly costs veterans who've served during wartime."
By every indication, Thursday's We Care Veteran's Fair at the Rome Civic Center was a huge success, bringing hundreds of veterans and their families together with almost 50 vendors who serve the veteran's community as well as representatives from the US Department of Veterans Affairs and the Georgia Department of Veterans Services.
The fair was organized by United Military Care, a non-profit serving veterans founded in 2012. Their stated mission is to ensure veterans of all ages, branches, and lifestyles receive the care and support necessary to live their best life. They provide tools and resources to empower veterans to live a safe, healthy and productive life.
"Not one veteran knows all the services available to them," Atlanta Vietnam Veterans Business Association's John Butler said. "So if you're a veteran, we urge you to come to these events, and make sure you tell every veteran you know."
There were almost 50 vendors, including a lot of companies looking for employees.
"Business in Georgia is absolutely booming," WorkSource Vets Terry Meadows says. "If you're a veteran, it's not a question of 'if' we can get you a job. It's what type of job do you want?"
WorkSource Vets and its partners seek to facilitate the relationships between employers and veterans who have retired or recently separated from the military and are preparing to re-enter the civilian workforce. The organization was affiliated with the Georgia Department of Labor, but is now under the umbrella of the Technical College System of Georgia.
"We're all veterans ourselves," WorkSource Vets Mike Betts said. "So for us, this is personal."
Cave Spring Mayor Rob Ware, who served in the U.S. Navy, was in attendance. He stated that the event needs to be held annually, and also clearly needs a larger venue as the civic center was packed.
"This is an under-served part of the population," Ware said. "And I strongly believe it should happen every year."
Many of the veterans in attendance came just to see what types of services were available, while many came simply to speak with other veterans and possibly meet someone they knew from their branch of service.
But some of them came with specific problems, and hoped that the representatives of the U.S. Department of Veteran's Affairs and Georgia Department of Veterans Services could help.
Air Force veteran Barry Bartlett of Rome and his son Cody came because Barry had lost his discharge papers and service records, and needed these documents to interact with the VA regarding some his health issues.
"They said they can definitely help me, so we'll see," Barry said. "This is a great event, well worth the visit."
Army veteran Michael Lee of Rome served 17 years with the army and army reserve, and was looking for assistance in requesting additional benefits for health issues, including some due to the effects of Agent Orange. Agent Orange is a toxic chemical sprayed all over Vietnam to reduce the amount of jungle cover used by the enemy, and caused serious health issues for many veterans, but was officially ignored for decades by the government and military brass.
"This is a good thing that will help a lot of vets," Lee said. "If they will come out. But you can't put a price tag on your health."
United Military Cares is holding three We Care Veterans Fairs this year, with Thursday's event in Rome being the first.
The next We Care Veterans Fair will be a two day event held in Cobb County August 3-4 at the Cobb County Civic Center in Marietta. They will also be hosting an event in Dekalb County in September.