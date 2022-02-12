Legislators are considering a bill that would classify the majority of 17-year-olds accused of a crime as juvenile offenders, but if passed as written, counties will be handed the costs involved with the change.
House Bill 272 was introduced and passed the House in 2021 with a vote of 113 to 51. Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee and Rep. Mitchell Scoggins, R-Cartersville, all voted to approve the bill in the House.
The bill made it through committee in the state Senate but didn’t come up for a vote before Sine Die at the end of the legislative session. The Senate is expected to take up the bill this year.
State Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, said Friday he hasn’t gotten a chance to look over the bill, but he does think the change is a logical step.
“The bill really does make sense. Scientifically, research shows that the portion of the brain that regulates impulse control and logic isn’t fully developed until they’re 25,” Floyd County Juvenile Court Judge Greg Price said. “The theory is if a kid at 17 commits a crime, it’s probably an impulse control issue and therefore they should be dealt with rehabilitation, not punishment.”
Georgia is one of only three states, along with Wisconsin and Texas, that still charges 17-year-olds as adults.
If the bill is passed, Price expects the county to put together a transition committee made up of himself, Floyd County Superior Court judges, representatives from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, local attorneys and other major county officials to oversee the shift.
The juvenile judge expects the court’s caseload to increase by 43%, creating a demand for more staff and judges in each judicial circuit.
“This will have a big effect on the juvenile court, both fiscally and physically,” Price said.
The ripple effect will create a need for more juvenile probation officers and potentially more personnel at sheriff’s offices to transport those accused from the juvenile detention centers to the courthouse for hearings and trials.
“Our council of juvenile court judges is not opposed to the legislation. The research is valid, the reason for going forward with raising the age is valid,” Price said. “The problem is unless (the state) gives us more money and resources to do it, we’re going to be severely compromised in how we serve our communities because we won’t have the staff to meet the needs.”
Under the current bill, the state won’t provide any additional funding to the juvenile courts, meaning the entire financial impact will fall on the counties.
“I support the bill, it makes logical sense, but we’re opposed to being given more work without more resources,” Price said.