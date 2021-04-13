CALHOUN - A Calhoun City Council meeting included a special presentation by State Representatives Rick Jasperse and Matt Barton who honored the legacy of Johnny Meadows.
Having previously served as Calhoun's mayor, Meadows was a member of the Georgia House, representing District 5 from 2005 until his death in 2018.
"John sat up here himself for a number of years, serving as mayor from '86 to '98," Calhoun Mayor Jimmy Palmer said. "It's special to me because Johnny was my best friend since childhood. We were college roommates and we went out to eat practically every weekend, so he is missed very much by myself and my family."
The State of Georgia recently designated the intersection of Interstate 75 and Union Grove Road in Gordon County as Johnny Meadows Memorial Interchange with signs unveiled this week.
"What I learned from Johnny Meadows ... his number one priority was his family," Jasperse said. "Of all the great things he did at the Capitol and here in Calhoun, many of our conversations revolved around his family ... his grandchildren, his children, and especially his lovely wife."
Representative Barton, who now holds Meadows' old seat, shared memories of his former neighbor and mentor.
Barton said he learned a trick for screening messages at the Capitol when he first took the seat, saying Meadows was known for inquiring "how'd they ask for me?"
"If they asked for John Meadows, they weren't from Calhoun," Barton said. "If they asked for Johnny, that's somebody local, and he'd want to talk to them. Johnny was a great guy. I miss him."
Members of the Meadows family were presented with replica memorial interchange signs during the meeting.