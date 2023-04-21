The Exchange Club of Rome awarded Lee Niedrach with their Katie Dempsey Volunteer of the Year Award Friday afternoon at the Palladium on the grounds of the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds. From left are Rep. Katie Dempsey (R-Rome), President of FRC Executive Committee Kelly Sanker, FRC Executive Director Tina Bartleson and FRC Finance Chair and Treasurer Lee Niedrach.
Lee Niedrach addresses the Rome Exchange Club on Friday at The Palladium on the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds. Rep. Katie Dempsey (R-Rome), President of FRC Executive Committee Kelly Sanker and FRC Executive Director Tina Bartleson look on.
Adam Carey
Steve Dennis, entrepreneur, speaker, trainer and life coach, speaks to the Rome Exchange Club on Friday afternoon.
The Rome Exchange Club’s Family Resource Center announced the annual Katie Dempsey Volunteer of the Year Award on Friday afternoon at The Palladium at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds.
This year’s award was given to Lee Niedrach, treasurer of the Rome Exchange Club’s Family Resource Center.
The Family Resource Center, is a 501(c)3 agency, that provides in-home education and support to Floyd and Polk County families, empowering them to create safe, stable and nurturing homes so that their children can grow and thrive.
“Lee does an amazing job for the Family Resource Center,” the Family Resource Center’s Executive Director Tina Bartleson said. “His work is extremely important, and we really don’t know what we would do without him.”
The award’s namesake, Rep. Katie Dempsey, was on hand to present the award to Niedrach, thanking him as well as the members of the FRC who were in attendance.
“Not doubt the work you are doing,” Dempsey said, “is having an amazing impact for the FRC. So many have done so much.”
Dempsey also stated that she felt that the Exchange Club, “is the best service club in Georgia, in my opinion.”
The keynote address was delivered by Steve Dennis, the internationally acclaimed entrepreneur, speaker, trainer and life coach.
Dennis started with a quick story regarding Lee Niedrach’s father John “Jack” Niedrach, the Floyd County Superior Court Chief Judge.
“Judge Niedrach actually hired me back in 1984 as a youth councilor,” Dennis said. “It’s actually how I met my wife, he hired her to be my boss.”
Dennis, as a motivational speaker, spoke about how it’s often hard to stare out at a sea of faces and hope to make a difference.
“But then I remember. In order to bring out the best in others,” Dennis said. “I need to first bring out the best in myself.”
The FRC is a fully accredited member of a 60-plus member National collaboration of agencies providing the Exchange Parent Aide model. Since 1991, they have provided in-home parent and life skills training program to thousands in the Rome and Floyd County area.