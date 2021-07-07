Sign language, canoeing, drones and film classes are just a few examples of the things kids can do at Foundation Camp on the Georgia Highlands campus.
While the camp has been a 16-year long partnership between GHC and 100 Black Men of Rome-Northwest Georgia, according to Dean of Humanities Jon Hershey, this is their 15th year.
"The primary mission of the camp is to introduce young men, ages 10 to 14, to a college campus and give them a positive experience on a college campus," Hershey said.
While kids get to participate in a variety of athletics, such as dodgeball and kayaking/canoeing, they also learn some academics and life skills.
"We call those enrichment sessions, like teaching them how to properly introduce themselves and how to tie a tie... there are a wide variety of different things that we think will benefit the campers in one way or another," Hershey said.
This year, the camp was able to offer a course in drones to their kids. After getting a brief overview on what drones are and how to operate them, the kids got the chance to maneuver the drones through an obstacle course at the gym.
A returning camper, Chadon Woodley, said the drones has been his favorite activity so far.
"We get to do a lot of stuff, like we went canoeing this morning," he said. "It's just been a lot of fun."
Danezz Robinson said his favorite part is getting to meet new people and try out different activities everyday.
Many of the counselors working at the camp are former campers who now attend GHC.
Gregory Shropshire, the co-mentoring chair of 100 Black Men, said they have grown from 25 kids at the first camp to 100 kids. However, after having a year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they only have about 60 kids signed up this year.
"We expect to get back to that number eventually, but it's just such a great opportunity," he said. "We're very happy with the product we've created over the past 16 years."
Through their partnership with Georgia Highlands, the camp has all of the college's resources at their disposal, including the STEM -- science, technology, engineering and math -- Outreach Center. Over the years, campers have gotten the chance to work with robotics and build model rockets.