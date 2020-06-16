A state House committee is expected to review what happened in Georgia’s June 9 primary election with an eye to addressing the problems it can.
“I think it was inevitable there were going to be issues. Hopefully, we’ll learn from this and it will be smoother going forward,” said Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee.
Lumsden said Tuesday that Speaker David Ralston has asked the Governmental Affairs Committee he sits on to look into the slew of problems across the state ranging from absentee ballot mishaps and long voter lines to equipment failures. A meeting date for that had not yet been set.
Floyd County did not have results counted on election night — mainly due to a software glitch, local officials said — and many local residents said they didn’t receive their requested mail-in ballots in time.
Lumsden said the Presidential Preference Primary scheduled for March was supposed to be a “dry run” for the state’s new voting equipment.
“That got pushed back (to the general primary) due to COVID-19, and then trying to run the primary with all the precautions in place ... problems were inevitable,” he said.
With just eight working days left in the 2020 session, it’s too late to introduce new legislation. However, a procedural trick sometimes used is to attach new language to a bill referencing the same Georgia Code section that has already passed one chamber.
It’s unclear if that will happen with an election fix, but lawmakers don’t want to see a repeat of this month’s complaints.
“How do we try to make November better? How do we make August better, because there are runoffs,” said Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome. “We need to get some answers ... I don’t think it can be ignored.”
Floyd County voters have two races to help decide in the runoffs scheduled for Aug. 11. Both are in the Republican primary, but Chief Elections Clerk Robert Brady said they operate under slightly different rules.
Tom Caldwell and Dave Roberson are facing off to replace Sheriff Tim Burkhalter, who is retiring at the end of the year. There is no Democrat in the race, so the winner will be the sole candidate in the Nov. 3 general election.
Vote totals in the three-person primary were updated Friday as provisional votes were counted. Caldwell took 5,099 to Roberson’s 7,154, out of 14,859 votes cast.
Brady said voters in the runoff must have been registered by the May 11 deadline for the primary, and those who voted in the Democratic primary are ineligible to weigh in now.
There’s also a runoff for the Northwest Georgia 14th Congressional District race to succeed U.S. Rep. Tom Graves, R-Ranger.
Of the nine Republican candidates, Rome neurosurgeon Dr. John Cowan and Alpharetta trucking company owner Marjorie Taylor Greene were the two left standing.
Because it’s a federal election, it’s governed by federal law. Voters can register through July 13 to participate.
According to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, if someone registers for the federal runoffs but wasn’t registered in time for the primary, they can choose any party’s ballot — but they are only eligible to vote in federal races.
Anyone who voted in the Democratic primary can’t cross over to the Republican runoffs, but those who chose a nonpartisan ballot, may do so.
With totals updated as of Tuesday, Cowan received 22,853 and Greene received 43,874 out of the 108,770 votes cast.
The winner of the runoff will face Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal — who pulled in 26,612 votes — in November.
Absentee ballots can be requested now. Early in-person voting is scheduled for July 20 through Aug. 7.