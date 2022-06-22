More than 100 members of law enforcement as well as nurses who work with sexual assault victims will undergo important training Thursday at the Forum River Center, training that will benefit victims in their communities, including Rome.
Harbor House Child Advocacy Center and the Floyd County Sheriff's Office are teaming up to coordinate the event. The training is being provided by the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, whose mission is to financially and programmatically support innovative programs and services to improve criminal justice and empower victims throughout the state.
Another agency, the Children's Advocacy Centers of Georgia, will be attending.
"This training, in a broad sense, will benefit the investigation into child abuse and sexual assault cases," said Joe Costolnick, director of Harbor House Child Advocacy Center in Rome. "It will provide up-to-date current investigative techniques, protocols, procedures and legal updates for members of law enforcement, nurses and other folks who are trained to work with victims of abuse and sexual assault."
But more specifically, Costolnick said one of the important training topics being covered is the new sexual assault exam kits.
"When there's a sexual assault case and the victim has a medical exam, that kit is administered by specially trained nurses," he said. "Then the kit is given to law enforcement and the GBI crime lab for analysis. This year, new legislation was passed so that all law enforcement agencies that deal with this kits must provide the victim with a bar code, so the victim can go online and track their kit. It's just another way to make sure that no case falls through the cracks. Something like that is extremely important to know for those who work with victims."
The goal of Thursday's event, he said, is for the CJCC to provide training for police, sexual assault nurses, victim advocates and others involved in this type of work. As a bonus, the session provides six hours of Peace Officers Standards and Training credit to law enforcement and may even count as continuing education credits for nurses.
The training is free to its participants and Costolnick said at least 120 people have registered.
"This benefits Rome tremendously," he said. "We're bringing awareness to our community, we're bringing some business to our town and our local law enforcement and victim service agencies are staying on top of things."