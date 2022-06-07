While Rome and Floyd County officials are working on the sales tax distribution formula for the next decade, one of the biggest questions is how those funds should be allocated between Rome and Floyd County police.
The topic was brought up at the May meeting, where City Commissioner Mark Cochran commented on how city residents are “double taxed” when it comes to local law enforcement. City residents pay for both city police and county police, while county residents only pay for county police.
This is the year the local governments must review their sales tax distribution formula, which comes up for renegotiation every decade. The city and county need to put together their proposals by July 1, then they’ll have 60 days for negotiations.
If they change the tax allocation for law enforcement, they would also have to change the entire tax distribution formula.
“It’s really easy to focus on recreation and police, but if you make one change, you’ve got to expand and look at the whole,” County Manager Jamie McCord said at Tuesday’s joint services meeting. “It’s like a puzzle. You take one piece out and the puzzle doesn’t fit like it used to.”
Rome currently budgets approximately $9 million each year for the Rome Police Department. The Floyd County Police Department’s budget is approximately $7 million annually.
Floyd County is one of 14 Georgia counties that has a county police force in addition to their sheriff’s office. But even compared to those counties, Floyd still stands out because of its population distribution and overall size.
While there are some counties in Georgia that have a joint police force, such as Athens-Clarke County, those counties are primarily rural with a single densely populated area.
“You can’t find another county that even comes close to how we operate,” McCord said. “We have a lot of rural areas, but we also have a lot of densely populated areas too, like Lindale and Shannon.”
Per the sales tax distribution agreement penned on Aug. 28, 2012, Floyd County currently receives 56.5% of the revenue while the city receives 41.7% and Cave Spring gets 1.8%.
A subcommittee of joint services — made up of McCord, Cochran, City Manager Sammy Rich, County Commission Vice Chair Allison Watters and the finance directors for the city and county — will be meeting in the coming weeks to put together a proposal to be reviewed during a called joint services meeting at the end of the month.
Once the city and county agree how they’d like the sales tax funds distributed, that plan must be submitted to the Georgia Department of Revenue.