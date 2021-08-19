Qualifying for the Rome City Commission and Rome Board of Education municipal elections wraps up Friday.
Three more people qualified for the school board election, including current chair Faith Collins. That makes six of the seven incumbents planning to run for re-election.
Also throwing their hats into the ring are Victor Hixson, who works for Rome City Schools at Main Elementary, and sound engineer James Asbury, marketing director for the Rome Shakespeare Festival.
City Clerk Joe Smith is the contact to qualify with for one of the three Ward 2 commission seats or seven school board seats. Candidates can stop by his office at Rome City Hall at 601 Broad St. from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
At this point, incumbent Randy Quick, retired veteran Tyrone Holland, businesswoman LuGina Brown and Elaina Beeman -- who is vacating her post on the Rome school board -- have qualified to run for the City Commission seats.
To run for any of the four-year-term positions, candidates must be at least 21, a registered voter since at least May and a city resident for at least a year as of the Nov. 2 election date.
Candidates for the City Commission seats have to be living in Ward 2 for at least 90 days. The area sits south of the Etowah River and southeast of the Coosa River. Ward maps are posted at RomeFloyd.com and at the city clerk’s office.
The qualifying fee is $252 for City Commission and $126 for school board, equal to 3% of the seat’s annual salary. Candidates will also have to fill out paperwork provided by Smith.
All candidates can submit a qualifying statement of 300 words or less to the Rome News-Tribune to run in the Saturday, Aug. 21, newspaper. Candidates can email their statement, along with a high resolution photo, to RomeNewsTribune@rn-t.com.