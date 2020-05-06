City leaders’ concerns of criminal activity in one Rome neighborhood and the unsteady ground upon which social distancing measures are enforced combined to spark a discussion Wednesday.
At a called meeting of the Rome Public Safety Committee, city commissioners and police officials spoke by web conferencing and tried to break down how to address large gatherings of people in South Rome.
Commissioner Bonny Askew, who chairs the committee, said he saw two separate gatherings of people Saturday afternoon while driving on Grover Street, the largest of which was at Hardy Avenue.
“The one in the first block was so crowded you couldn’t drive a car down the street. There was certainly no social distancing going on,” Askew said. “I don’t know what they were doing, but it was disturbing to see that considering what is going on.”
The neighborhood was at the focus of a call to action three years ago when community leaders and churches formed a coalition to bring attention to drug and gambling problems witnessed by residents.
Police Chief Denise Downer-McKinney said they understand there are only recommendations for social distancing and sanitization from the state and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. And while they have received complaints, their attitude is more of a push for compliance instead of trying to write citations.
“It’s more of a ‘please comply,’” Downer-McKinney said. “And a lot of people are. You can have 10 or less people and, if there are people who cohabitate, they can still be together.”
She said they have worked with different city departments and other law enforcement agencies to try to eliminate abandoned homes and regularly patrol the area in an effort to curb the gatherings — but residents have not been eager to call police about them.
“No matter where things like this happen, people are reluctant to call the police to report it out of fear of possible retaliation,” Downer-McKinney said.
Capt. Trixie Morgan, who is in charge of the RPD night shift, said her officers know to check Hardy Avenue as soon as they report on duty unless otherwise needed. But if there are gatherings, the people usually disperse when officers arrive and go onto private property.
“It gets most of our attention. When we’re working and have time, we’re on Hardy Avenue,“ Morgan said. “We ask residents and they normally say they don’t have a problem with it. And unless people or households are causing a problem, we can’t do anything.”
Maj. Rodney Bailey said it’s an annual cycle that begins when the weather turns warmer and it always takes some time to get it under control. But with the department returning to near full capacity and normal operations next week, they hope that will be sooner rather than later.
“It’s this time of year,” Bailey said. “We have to go in and make a statement that we are not going to tolerate people gambling in the streets — which they do — or drinking openly in the streets.”
Bailey echoed Downer-McKinney’s assessment that the lack of residents coming forward to complain or press charges is an obstacle. He said they put together a form for homeowners to fill out and report trespassing on private property and got zero turned in.
“As we get back to normal, we will see an increase in calls,” Downer-McKinney said. “Whenever we do something like this and increase patrols, we hear positive feedback, but also the negative from those who say we’re being too heavy-handed.
“It’s just a balancing act. It’s nothing new to us. But we’re giving you the heads up.”