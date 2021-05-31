The community building at Coosa Valley Fairgrounds was packed Monday with people wanting to honor fallen soldiers at the Exchange Club's Memorial Day Service.
"This is the second year in a row where Memorial Day looks a little different ... but the memories and emotions of this day are always the same," U.S. Army Col. David S. Hubner Sr. said during his keynote speech. "Especially for the veterans in this room."
Hubner, who fought in Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, described the day as a "stark and painful reminder" of the sacrifices made during war. He said it's his role as a veteran to make sure those soldiers' memories are never forgotten.
"As we go through these tough times of division in our country, I'm reminded that we all bleed red and we all serve together and we're all green. That's what we told each other," Hubner said, referring to the olive drab color of military fatigues.
Toward the end of his speech, Hubner talked about survivor's guilt and how a certain line from the film "Saving Private Ryan" resonates with him: "Make your life worth the sacrifice."
"We all are living for those friends and brothers and sisters that we lost," he said. "We shouldn't feel guilt about surviving, but responsibility."
Following his speech, wreaths were laid in front of the podium in the names of the fallen warriors from Rome and Floyd County, Gold Star families, the Military Order of the Purple Heart and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 95.
After the service, attendees walked around the military history displays and also got the chance to watch a cannon demonstration from the Cherokee Artillery re-enactors outside.